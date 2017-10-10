Bosnia and Herzegovina Fans Set Field on Fire After Not Qualifying for World Cup

Bosnia and Herzegovina Fans Set Field on Fire After Not Qualifying for World CupOctober 10, 2017
Supporters of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team didn't respond well to the side's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Estonia 2-1 on Tuesday night but still finished third in Group H, one spot outside of advancing to the second-round playoff.
According to Reuters, play in Tuesday's match had to be suspended in the 14th minute after Bosnia and Herzegovina fans threw flares onto the pitch. Squawka News shared photos of the scene in Tallinn, Estonia:
