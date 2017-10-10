    Luis Suarez Reportedly to No Longer Have Surgery on Cyst in Knee

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 01: Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz of FC Barcelona gestures during the La Liga 2017-18 match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at Camp Nou on 01 October 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Luis Suarez is reportedly no longer set to have surgery on a cyst in his knee as Barcelona will instead opt for a "more conservative method" of treatment.

    According to Sport, the Uruguayan was pencilled in for a minor operation during the international break in November, so as to minimise time on the sidelines, but Barca's medical staff have re-evaluated the situation and are in agreement with the national team's doctor that the procedure is unnecessary.

    "There is no need to generate a problem when it doesn't exist," Uruguay medical chief Alberto Pan said. "As of today, he does not need it."

    The cyst is perhaps responsible for Suarez's lacklustre form so far this season, as the striker has only netted twice in eight games.

    Football journalist Rafael Hernandez noted his struggles during Barcelona's 2-1 win over Getafe in September:

    Whatever the treatment they opt for, Barcelona will no doubt be hoping Suarez's recovery from the cyst coincides with a return to form.

    It so far hasn't proved too costly for the Blaugrana, but long term it could be a problem given their relative lack of strength in depth up front.

    Barca face Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

