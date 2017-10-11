Lakers News: Brandon Ingram, Luke Walton Talk Forward's Early Offensive Woes

Harry How/Getty Images

Brandon Ingram's preseason is not exactly foreshadowing a second-year breakout. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is averaging just 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds on 26.7 percent shooting through their first four preseason contests and finished half those games with as many (or more) turnover as shots made.

"I feel like offensively it is not going so well, at all," Ingram said Monday, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "Kind of figuring out how to do different things on the basketball floor. I know I put in a lot of hard work in during the summer so it got to come sooner or later."

The struggles are much the same as his rookie year, which got off to a rough start before improving in the second half. Ingram worked on his body all summer to add bulk, and coach Luke Walton said the second-year player's desire to show his improvement has led to inconsistent play.

"He wants to be great so bad and he's worked so hard that he wants to show everyone how good he is," Walton said. "I think because of that he's had some possessions where he definitely is trying to do too much. My message to him is look, we're going to be together for a lot of years and you're going to be a great NBA player. So just keep working the way you work and enjoy it. Have fun with your young teammates, growing together and let the game come to you as opposed to trying to go out there and force some things."

Ingram responded Wednesday night with his best game of his preseason, scoring 13 points and grabbing five boards against the Utah Jazz. He has still only hit one shot from three-point range, but he flashed an increased comfort off the dribble and added a preseason high of three assists.

"We're by no means worried. We know what he can do and what he's capable of," Brook Lopez said, per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. "We've seen it in practice and summer league. We have the utmost, ultimate confidence in [Ingram]."

That's a promising sign, as is the fact Ingram saw an improvement without Lonzo Ball in the lineup. Ball could miss the remainder of the preseason due to a sprained ankle.

The Lakers are expected to rely heavily on Ball's ability to create shots within the offense. Their attack has left something to be desired to say the least during the preseason, ranking just 21st in points scored. Ball's heady passing is expected to alleviate some of those concerns and open up windows for the likes of Ingram and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for easy shots.

Given the way the preseason has gone, Ingram will hope Ball is the spark he needs.