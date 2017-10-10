Arjen Robben Announces Retirement From Netherlands International Football

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from international football after the Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Eurosport UK relayed the news:

The winger scored twice in his final appearance for the Oranje as they beat Sweden 2-0, but his side needed a 7-0 victory in order to overcome their opponents' superior goal difference and secure a play-off spot:

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, the 33-year-old said: "I want to focus on my club [career] now. It's a good time to pass the torch to the next generation."

He also referenced his reputation for being injury-prone as he reflected on outlasting the other Dutch stars of his generation: "The man of glass kept going on longest."

Former team-mate John Heitinga paid tribute to him following his announcement:

Robben ends his Netherlands career level with Dennis Bergkamp on goals, with the pair the joint fourth in the country's scoring charts. He also boasted an impressive assist record, per Opta Johan:

The Bayern Munich star made his senior debut for the Netherlands in 2003 and featured in the starting line-up of the 2010 World Cup final, which they lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time.

He also netted three times as the Oranje fought their way to the semi-final at the 2014 World Cup.

It's undoubtedly a disappointing way to end his international career, but Dutch football writer Michiel Jongsma—who predicted the game would be his last—believes he put in a fitting final performance:

Indeed, after netting from the penalty spot, Robben's final goal in a Netherlands shirt was a superb effort from the edge of the area following a clever run to get on the end of Ryan Babel's cut-back.

Robben has left a Dutch side in serious decline, and with him goes the last world-class operator they had.

A significant rebuilding effort will be needed on the Netherlands' part, and it's even more crucial they do so now Robben has moved on.