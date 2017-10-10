    Portugal Earn 2018 World Cup Bid with 2-0 Win over Switzerland in Qualifier

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 10: Portugal player celebrates after scores the second goal against Switzerland during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland at the Luz Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Lisbon, Lisboa. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
    Octavio Passos/Getty Images

    Soccer fans around the globe can breathe easy—the 2018 World Cup in Russia won't be without arguably the game's greatest player, Cristiano Ronaldo. 

    Ronaldo and Portugal clinched an automatic berth in next year's World Cup with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday. Johan Djourou's own goal late in the first half and Andre Silva's goal early in the second booked Portugal's ticket to Russia.

    Switzerland, meanwhile, still have an opportunity to reach the World Cup, though they'll the need to go through Europe's playoff round to secure a berth.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

