Portugal Earn 2018 World Cup Bid with 2-0 Win over Switzerland in Qualifier

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Soccer fans around the globe can breathe easy—the 2018 World Cup in Russia won't be without arguably the game's greatest player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Portugal clinched an automatic berth in next year's World Cup with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday. Johan Djourou's own goal late in the first half and Andre Silva's goal early in the second booked Portugal's ticket to Russia.

Switzerland, meanwhile, still have an opportunity to reach the World Cup, though they'll the need to go through Europe's playoff round to secure a berth.

