Derrick Rose 'Fine' with Cavs Salary, Says He'll Make Double on Next Contract

While Derrick Rose's $2.1 million salary is a far cry from the maximum extension he signed with the Chicago Bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard sees his contract as an opportunity.

"I get a chance to reintroduce myself back to the league. I get to bet on myself," Rose said Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "That was one of the reasons I came here: I get to bet on myself. And I'm from Chicago, I've got that hustling side; it's in me, man. Next time you've got to pay me, you've got to pay me double, so it's fine with me."

Playing for the Cavs and contending for an NBA title could potentially raise Rose's value significantly. Matthew Dellavedova signed a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks worth a little over $38.4 million on the strength of Cleveland's NBA Finals win in 2016.

Isaiah Thomas' hip injury also means Rose will see a lot of time on the floor to start the 2017-18 season. According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the Cavs plan on starting Rose at point guard before lifting him to re-enter with the second unit. Even if Rose is a reserve, he's likely to play 25 to 30 minutes a night.

However, the situation isn't as simple as the Cavs doing well and then Rose cashing in next offseason.

He hasn't appeared in more than 70 games since 2010-11 and played in just 39 games during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season. Should Rose stay healthy this year, he'll still have questions about his durability.

Rose's major knee injuries have also negatively impacted his shooting. After returning from his torn meniscus ahead of the 2014-15 season, the 29-year-old has made 27.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

In the current NBA, there isn't a strong market for point guards who can't consistently knock down shots from beyond the arc, which is a big reason why Rajon Rondo settled for a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavs should be a good situation for Rose in terms of playing time and contending for a championship, but his days of being paid like an elite guard may be over.