France Secure Spot in 2018 World Cup with Win vs. Belarus in Qualifier

France Secure Spot in 2018 World Cup with Win vs. Belarus in QualifierOctober 10, 2017
France secured automatic qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday after they beat Belarus 2-1 at the Stade de France in Paris.
First-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud ensured top spot in Group A, while Anton Saroka clawed one back for Belarus.
The French lacked the same urgency in the second half, with the Netherlands' 2-0 victory over Sweden rendering their result largely inconsequential.
France applied pressure on the visitors from the outset, but it was not until the 27th minute that they broke the deadlock as they failed to capitalise on a number of chances.
A series of headers from Giroud and Raphael Varane went begging, with the former's best attempt rattling the crossbar, while the latter directed an effort straight at Sergei Chernik.
Griezmann eventually settled the nerves when he rifled home a low finish after being slipped in by Blaise Matuidi.
His strike partner doubled the tally just six minutes later, with Griezmann turning provider. The Atletico Madrid man latched on to a poor pass out from the back and fed Giroud, who nipped between Belarus' defenders to slide home, albeit with some good fortune after he almost gave the ball away after a heavy initial touch.
French football writers Robin Bairner and Matt Spiro praised the Arsenal striker:
Robin Bairner @RBairner
#Giroud works so well in France's system - far better than club-mate #Lacazette, despite latter being widely considered the superior player.2017-10-10 19:22:00
Matt Spiro @mattspiro
Giroud keeps getting written off, dropped, slated, dropped again... But he keeps coming back and he keeps scoring. Story of his career2017-10-10 19:24:59
Saroka pulled one back for the visitors a minute before the break when he converted Yuri Kovalev's cross.
Belarus began the second half promisingly, too, without overly troubling their hosts as Igor Stasevich, Sergei Politsevich and Nikita Korzun all fired off target.
Saroka should have had a brace when he met Aleksandr Karnitski's ball, but he failed to hit the target from close range. Kieran Canning of the Agence France-Presse has not been particularly impressed by France during qualifying:
Kieran Canning @KieranCanning
Deschamps has really done a sterling job of making France as bad as possible with the resources available in this campaign2017-10-10 20:07:51
The introduction of Kylian Mbappe livened up Les Bleus as the 18-year-old immediately placed himself at the heart of their attacking play, though he was unable to add to France's tally.
A largely subpar second-half showing from France was unsurprising given results elsewhere, but they haven't been especially convincing during the qualification process—drawing 0-0 with Luxembourg was a low point, while a team of their calibre should have racked up much more than 18 goals.
Didier Deschamps' side will be competing in Russia next summer, though with the players available to him there's plenty of room for improvement in the meantime.