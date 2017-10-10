France Secure Spot in 2018 World Cup with Win vs. Belarus in Qualifier

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

France secured automatic qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday after they beat Belarus 2-1 at the Stade de France in Paris.

First-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud ensured top spot in Group A, while Anton Saroka clawed one back for Belarus.

The French lacked the same urgency in the second half, with the Netherlands' 2-0 victory over Sweden rendering their result largely inconsequential.

France applied pressure on the visitors from the outset, but it was not until the 27th minute that they broke the deadlock as they failed to capitalise on a number of chances.

A series of headers from Giroud and Raphael Varane went begging, with the former's best attempt rattling the crossbar, while the latter directed an effort straight at Sergei Chernik.

Griezmann eventually settled the nerves when he rifled home a low finish after being slipped in by Blaise Matuidi.

His strike partner doubled the tally just six minutes later, with Griezmann turning provider. The Atletico Madrid man latched on to a poor pass out from the back and fed Giroud, who nipped between Belarus' defenders to slide home, albeit with some good fortune after he almost gave the ball away after a heavy initial touch.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

French football writers Robin Bairner and Matt Spiro praised the Arsenal striker:

Saroka pulled one back for the visitors a minute before the break when he converted Yuri Kovalev's cross.

Belarus began the second half promisingly, too, without overly troubling their hosts as Igor Stasevich, Sergei Politsevich and Nikita Korzun all fired off target.

Saroka should have had a brace when he met Aleksandr Karnitski's ball, but he failed to hit the target from close range. Kieran Canning of the Agence France-Presse has not been particularly impressed by France during qualifying:

The introduction of Kylian Mbappe livened up Les Bleus as the 18-year-old immediately placed himself at the heart of their attacking play, though he was unable to add to France's tally.

A largely subpar second-half showing from France was unsurprising given results elsewhere, but they haven't been especially convincing during the qualification process—drawing 0-0 with Luxembourg was a low point, while a team of their calibre should have racked up much more than 18 goals.

Didier Deschamps' side will be competing in Russia next summer, though with the players available to him there's plenty of room for improvement in the meantime.