Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Mesut Ozil Rumours, Lucas Moura Comments

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Former Germany star Karl-Heinz Riedle has said Mesut Ozil should not consider signing for Manchester United as he decides his future at Arsenal.

Speaking to Omnisport (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star), Riedle addressed the links of a switch to the Red Devils and advised his countryman to think about a move back to the Bundesliga:

"Ozil going back to Germany? Who knows.

"There's a rumour that he goes to Manchester United. He shouldn't do it.

"Ozil is a quality player. If you see his skills, it's just amazing what he can do on the pitch.

"We would be very happy if he comes back to a club in Germany, for sure.

"But I'm not his agent so I don't know where he ends up."

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Sunday Express (h/t the Daily Star's Rhys Turrell) recently reported Fenerbahce will target the mercurial midfielder in January, with the Gunners prepared to sell as his deal expires. Ozil can leave on a free next summer, but Arsenal don't want that to happen.

Goal's Chris Wheatley reported Barcelona and United have set their sights on Ozil, but the player would consider an emotional return to Real Madrid.

With no current signs of a fresh deal being signed, coach Arsene Wenger needs to prepare for life without the Germany international.

Ozil's form has blown hot and cold while at Arsenal, but his loss would affect the club's equilibrium.

At his best, the player remains one of Europe's top flair talents, but Arsenal might be able to see beyond Ozil to a different future.

Cutting their losses in January could facilitate a move for another attacker who could bring silverware back to the Emirates Stadium.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

In other Gunners news, Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura has spoken out after countryman Alex advised him to consider joining Arsenal.

Per L'Equipe (h/t Tom Olver of Metro), former Chelsea defender Alex said Moura should consider moving to the Gunners to relaunch his career.

Moura told UOL Esporte (h/t Olver): "I need to concentrate on improving at PSG. The season began in a difficult way for me, but my aim is to win back my starting place and the great moments that I had last year."

Moura has been confined to the bench this term, and with the team centred on Neymar, it could be the end of the road for the winger.

The attacker has featured for just 37 minutes in Ligue 1 this season, according to WhoScored.com, scoring once.

There is still plenty to come from the 25-year-old, and his pace and dynamic edge would suit the philosophy of Premier League football.