    Floyd Mayweather Jr. Responds to Heckler, Says He's Not Afraid of GGG

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits onstage during a news conference after Mayweather's 10th-round TKO victory in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    After attending a New York Knicks preseason game Monday night, Floyd Mayweather Jr. denied being afraid of fighting Gennady Golovkin.

    As seen in a video courtesy of TMZ Sports, a heckler told Mayweather he thought he was scared of GGG, but Mayweather said he wasn't and reiterated that he's happily retired.

    Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in August to improve to 50-0, and he retired once again following the bout.

    Golovkin is coming off a strong fight of the year candidate against Canelo Alvarez, as they went the distance and fought to a split draw.

    It marked the first blemish of any kind of GGG's record, as he was previously 37-0 with 33 victories by way of knockout.

    The Kazakhstan native has expressed interest in fighting Mayweather before, but the bout has yet to come to fruition.

    When asked about Golovkin in May, Mayweather expressed his belief that GGG would be an easy opponent for him, per Brian Campbell of CBS Sports: "Kell Brook fights GGG and you guys were crazy about GGG, talking, 'GGG was such an unbelievable fighter.' He's OK. I mean, straight up and down, no special effects. Even at the age of 40, I am not looking forward to fighting Triple G, but that would be easy."

    Mayweather does have a fight against Canelo under his belt, and he had little issue in defeating the Mexican star by majority decision in 2013.

    Although Mayweather is retired, he has come out of retirement before for big-money matchups, including his clash with McGregor.

    If Golovkin is going to entice Mayweather, however, he would likely need to defeat Alvarez in a potential rematch of their first meeting.

