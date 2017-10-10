Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Fabinho and Hirving Lozano

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Manchester United will have the chance to sign Fabinho from Monaco in January, after the Ligue 1 champions alerted the Red Devils about his potential availability.

Le 10 Sport (h/t TalkSport) reported the French club will sell if any team offers £53.5 million for the defensive talent. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have also tracked the Brazil international, who can feature at full-back or in central midfield. Fabinho was linked with a switch to Old Trafford last summer, but with several key players leaving Monaco, the 23-year-old was retained.

Fabinho's stock has risen sharply in the past 12 months, and Squawka Football highlighted the player's amazing statistics from last term:

After an exodus of players, Monaco hold second place in Ligue 1 as PSG climb to the top of the current standings.

Fabinho would be a critical loss for Monaco, but they will be unable to hold on to the player if one of Europe's glamour clubs come knocking.

January is the worst time to lose one of your most influential talents, and his potential loss could be the difference between winning silverware and experiencing failure.



In other United news, PSV Eindhoven attacker Hirving Lozano has become a target for Arsenal, but the player has previously stated his preference is to play for United.

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline (h/t Metro), the Gunners have scouted the winger as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

VI-Images/Getty Images

However, Lozano has stated earlier in the year he would like to play for the Red Devils if he moves to England.

Per Univision (h/t Metro), the player said: "I believe many leagues are beautiful. I like the English and the Spanish very much. But let’s see how things are and decide. The one I would like most is Manchester [United]. I like this club a lot and it’s a very important club."

The 22-year-old Mexican is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, and his type of flair would be appreciated in the Premier League.

He would have huge shoes to fill if he arrived at Arsenal to replace a world-class talent such as Sanchez, but his ability warrants a chance at one of the biggest teams in English football.

Lozano still has a deep development curve to fulfil, but he could become a top-class operator in the coming years.