Manchester United Transfer News: New Danny Rose Rumours Emerge

Manchester United are once again being linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose, with Chelsea reportedly set to rival the Red Devils for his services.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t The Sun's Tom Sheen), United are the favourites to land Rose and could make their move in January.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined so far this season due to injury, and in his absence Ben Davies has emerged as one of the top left-backs in the Premier League. As shared by Last Word FC, there are many who believe Rose may struggle to regain his starting position with Spurs―making it easier for the club to part with him.

Tottenham already sold a star full-back in the summer, with the solid play of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters negating the need for Kyle Walker, who signed for Manchester City. Rose may end up in a similar situation.

United have something of a need for a regular option at left-back. While Ashley Young has shown promise at the position this season and Luke Shaw is talented, the club doesn't have a player to plug in and trust in the top matches.

Chelsea's need is less significant, thanks to Marcos Alonso's great form, but the Blues lack depth at the position and will be active on all fronts this season.

While both Premier League giants may be keen on Rose, the timing of the move could prove problematic. Spurs tend not to sell key players in the January window, and while Davies has been in excellent form, Rose will be counted on when healthy.

Tottenham will need all the depth they can find to compete in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and cup competitions―having two players of sufficient quality would be a major asset.

A transfer isn't out of the question, but, at the very least, United will have to pay well over Rose's value to bring the England international to Old Trafford.