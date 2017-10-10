    Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Anthem Policy Is Not New, Players 'Need Consequences'

    Mike Chiari
October 10, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that the policy he revealed regarding his team standing for the national anthem isn't new, according to ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen.

    After the team's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jones made it clear those who don't stand won't be permitted to play: "If there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. Understand? We will not...if we are disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period."

    Jones added that players "need consequences" to stand up to pressure to conform and said "it's in the best interests of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL and the players" to honor the flag.

