Jerry Jones: Cowboys' Anthem Policy Is Not New, Players 'Need Consequences'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that the policy he revealed regarding his team standing for the national anthem isn't new, according to ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen.

After the team's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jones made it clear those who don't stand won't be permitted to play: "If there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. Understand? We will not...if we are disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period."

Jones added that players "need consequences" to stand up to pressure to conform and said "it's in the best interests of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL and the players" to honor the flag.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.