Israel FA Plays Down Talk of Knife-Wielding Fan on Pitch Following Spain Game

JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

The Israeli Football Association (IFA) has denied reports midfielder Isco was approached by a home fan brandishing a knife following Spain's 1-0 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Israel on Monday evening.

Spanish daily Marca cited local news outlet Ynet, which reported six Israel fans were arrested at the Teddy Stadium in the nation's capital on Monday after storming the field after the final whistle and that one approached the Real Madrid playmaker with a blade.

However, the IFA's communications director, Shlomi Barzel, denied a knife was involved, per Marca:

"According to all the information we have, there is no evidence or indication that a knife was carried by anyone who ran onto the field.

"We do not know yet where these reports have come from, they are false.

"I do not think Spain have been welcomed to a stadium outside of their country with as much affection as they were here.

"Especially Isco, who was the subject of many positive chants and banners, as were all of the players out on the pitch."

Marca initially reported the fan dropped a knife before being stopped by police as he made his way toward Isco.

Speaking to Spanish news agency EFE (h/t Sport), police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld assured no players were at risk: "There was no security incident. The usual security measures were carried out last night, during and after the game."

Isco came on after 66 minutes and impressed in his second-half cameo, so much so that Spanish newspaper AS described the Real Madrid playmaker as "the chief" on Tuesday's front page:

Asier Illarramendi's 76th-minute thunderbolt proved to be the difference between the two teams, and while Spain confirmed their 2018 World Cup status last week, Israel have known for some time they would not advance.