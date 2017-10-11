World Cup Power Rankings After Oct. 5-Oct. 10 Qualifiers

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The sheer amount of meaningful, pivotal international action that took place across the globe over the last week was tough to keep track of.

Four different qualifying zones boasted crucial matches in determining who will hit the road to the World Cup in Russia in 2018, while two intercontinental play-offs were set. Europe's eight best group runners-up were decided for their own in-house play-offs, and the number of teams confirmed for the finals rose to 23.

With all the action firmly in the books, it's time for another round of World Cup power rankings. We've taken stock of all 43 teams either qualified or still able to qualify and ordered them by likelihood of them lifting the trophy next July.

43. DR Congo

DR Congo need Libya to beat Tunisia in November and win themselves. Their hopes are slim.

42. South Africa

South Africa have two games to play, but both are against a superior Senegal side and they're bottom of their group.

41. Cape Verde

Due to their -4 goal difference, a whole lot of things have to go wrong for others in Africa's Group D for Cape Verde to qualify.

40. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso are on the same number of points as Cape Verde but with a far stronger goal difference. They still need Senegal to make a hash of it though.

39. New Zealand

New Zealand will square off against a superior Peru side in an intercontinental play-off, but with Chris Wood on the pitch, anything's possible.

38. Australia

Australia scraped through the AFC play-off against Syria and must now face Honduras over two legs for the right to travel to Russia.

37. Honduras

Victory against Mexico on Tuesday night secured a play-off spot for Honduras. They'll be favourites against Australia.

36. Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast sit a point behind Morocco and face them in the last match in Group C at home. It's a winner-takes-all game.

35. Morocco

A draw in Abidjan will seal qualification to the finals for Morocco. With pragmatic Herve Renard in charge, the odds are good.

34. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's almost entirely Asia-based squad carries a truckload of unknowns for most, so they'll be written off by many. Results such as the 3-0 loss to Ghana, suffered Tuesday, won't help their cause.

33. Panama

Roman Torres' 87th-minute goal against Costa Rica on Tuesday night sealed automatic qualification to the finals for Panama. This is the first time they've ever reached them, and the reaction was predictably jubilant.

32. South Korea

Few teams endured an international break rougher than South Korea, who lost both their games—one to Russia, and one to Morocco. Are they going to be just as drab and disappointing as they were in 2014?

31. Tunisia

A draw against Libya and qualification is sealed for Tunisia. What could possibly go wrong?

30. Senegal

Senegal's qualifying group is very interesting. It's the only one left with more than one slate of matches left, as the game they played against South Africa in 2016 has to be replayed due to corrupt refereeing.

Their task is simple: win one of the two matches they have to play against Bafana Bafana in November and they go to Russia. Two draws would also suffice. That shouldn't be too much to ask.

29. Iran

With qualification wrapped up months ago, Iran used this international break to play two friendlies. Togo were beaten in typical fashion (by a clean-sheet victory), and they led against Russia until a 74th-minute equaliser forced a share of the spoils.

28. Ireland

What Ireland managed in Cardiff on Monday is known as the Martin O'Neill special. Backs against the wall, up against the world, and they pulled through. The play-offs await.

27. Northern Ireland

Finishing the qualifying campaign as runners-up to Germany is about as much as Northern Ireland could have hoped for. Now, they present a dastardly, awkward challenge to one unlucky team in the play-offs.

26. Peru

Peru are just a two-legged tie against New Zealand away from the finals. Their story, and the fact they've upset the odds to get this far, is one of the most uplifting of the entire qualification process.

25. Greece

Greece's approach should surprise no one at this point. With just six goals conceded in qualifying (in a group with Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku), they've stayed true to the philosophy that's seen them exceed expectations for over a decade.

24. Japan

Japan taught us, and themselves, little in beating New Zealand and drawing with Haiti during this international break.

Next month, though, they'll square off against Brazil, and that will most certainly help us gauge their ability and project how far they can go in Russia.

23. Sweden

Sweden's 8-0 demolition of Luxembourg last week made it virtually impossible for the Netherlands to nick their play-off spot. Going into the match between the two on Tuesday, the Dutch knew they needed to win by seven, but they only managed two.

The atmosphere at that game was understandably strange; an early onslaught brought two goals from Arjen Robben, but once it all petered out and the clock stood so clearly against the hosts, all the energy was sapped from the action.

Sweden are in the play-offs, but they're unseeded, so the weakest team they can face is old adversaries Denmark, while Italy, Switzerland and Croatia present even sterner tests.

22. Egypt

Mohamed Salah's last-gasp, 94th-minute penalty against Congo officially secured Egypt's place at the World Cpu 2018—their first since 1990. It's been a long, long wait, with the gravity of the situation kicking in immediately, as the host broadcast commentator was reduced to tears on air.

The Pharoahs have made light work of their group; they're four points clear and still have a game to play, with absolutely no pressure on that final fixture now.

21. Denmark

Denmark's decision to switch tact and open up offensively has paid handsome dividends. Now that Christian Eriksen has freedom to roam the pitch, they're a much more potent side, and a late run of strong form saw them pip Romania to the play-offs.

Accruing 20 points earned them a seeded spot, and now they await their opponent. Perhaps fate will hand them the chance for poetic justice, pairing them with a Sweden side who beat them in the Euro 2016 play-offs two years ago.

20. Costa Rica

Kendall Waston's 95th-minute winner against Honduras last Sunday, a goal that secured Costa Rica's path to a fifth World Cup, was one of best moments of the entire international break. To those disenchanted with the qualifying process, take a look, have a listen: It's enough to make you fall back in love with football all over again.

No one will be underestimating the Ticos next year, as their stellar performance in Brazil 2014 was partly a product of teams doing exactly that.

19. Nigeria

Nigeria became the first nation from Africa to qualify for Russia 2018 with a 1-0 home win over Zambia in Uyo. Alex Iwobi scored the goal that sealed the three points, and the Super Eagles have advanced with a game to spare.

That means November's tussle with Algeria can be used entirely to experiment. A number of Nigeria's current squad are either young or inexperienced—think Ola Aina and Uche Agbo (both with only one cap)—and could use those 90 minutes well.

18. Switzerland

Group B proved to be one of the most interesting in the UEFA zone, with Switzerland and Portugal neck and neck all campaign long at the time. It came down to the final match between them, in Lisbon, and the hosts emerged victorious.

It leaves the Swiss facing the reality of the play-offs despite topping their group for the entire span of the qualifying process. It was only at the final whistle of that final game that they dropped below the Selecao.

If they can gather and compose themselves ahead of November, they'll likely be fine; they're better than all four of the teams they could be drawn against.

17. Croatia

Croatia are play-off-bound after failing to top Group I. Drawing Iceland, Turkey and Ukraine was rough, but the Vatreni should still have progressed automatically, and certain players are not happy with what's transpired.

"The situation is catastrophic, but we still have a chance to make it right," Luka Modric told reporters (h/t Goal's Ante Jukic) after his side's 1-1 draw with Finland. They did so—to an extent—firing their manager the next day, then beating Ukraine away on Monday to secure a play-off berth.

Croatia have two more games—two more chances—to get that insanely talented squad to the finals next summer.

16. Italy

Italy's haul of 23 points in Group G looks respectable enough on paper, and finishing five shy of Spain and being forced to settle for the play-offs is no great shame.

But dig beneath the skin a little and things don't seem right with the Azzurri. They've been heavily bested by Spain in their encounters with them, and even Monday night's 1-0 win over Albania—a game, with respect, they should be winning with ease—was a genuine struggle.

Gian Piero Ventura really isn't extracting the best from a talented national pool, and they're not heading into the play-offs in a confident mood.

15. Serbia

When Group D was drawn out, most eyes gravitated toward three nations: on-paper heavyweights Austria, and neighbours Ireland and Wales.

But it's Serbia who have risen to the top, totalling 21 points and securing automatic qualification to the finals. Their defence is mean, their midfield is extremely talented, and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic top-scored in the group with six goals.

They're exactly the type of team who can cause an upset or two when next summer rolls round.

14. Russia

Whisper it quietly, but things are actually starting to look up for Russia from a footballing perspective. The widespread worry that they'll be humiliated next summer has dissipated, and that's because they've settled into a regular formation and have started to earn results.

This break saw them beat South Korea 4-2 and draw 1-1 with Iran. Neither scorelines jump out at you as particularly impressive, but neither are they particularly poor. Perhaps we're setting a low bar for Sbornaya, but that's progress.

13. Iceland

To top Group I is a phenomenal achievement, and in doing so, Iceland secured passage to their first-ever World Cup.

Their 3-0 victory over Turkey in Eskisehir last week meant a win over Kosovo, at home, would be enough to seal first place. Gylfi Sigurdsson broke the deadlock and set them on their way in the 40th minute; Johann Berg Gudmundsson added a second in the 68th to officially start the party.

Iceland are no unknown quantity, and in no way are they slouches. They'll provide some of the most difficult games on offer in Russia next year and could well be picked by many as dark horses to win it.

12. Mexico

Mexico finished well clear at the top of the CONCACAF standings and were able to completely relax for the final round of fixtures.

That certainly showed in their team selection, with Javier Hernandez missing the game against Honduras and Marco Fabian not being called up at all.

After the dramas of qualifying for the last World Cup via a nervy play-off against New Zealand, El Tri will likely just be happy to be gearing up for Russia with a stable heart rate.

11. Poland

Poland's impressive qualifying campaign must be respected. With 25 points from 10 games, they head to Russia having accrued more points than France and the same number as Belgium, and they were pitted in a tough group involving Denmark, Montenegro and Romania.

The driving force behind this success is, of course, Robert Lewandowski's goals—he scored a ridiculous 16, more than any other player in the UEFA zone.

It's imperative the Bayern Munich man steps up at the finals and continues these heroics; if it all dries up, like it did at Euro 2012, it'll be three and out for the Eagles.

10. England

England rounded off their qualifying campaign with two rather dull 1-0 victories, and Gareth Southgate's receiving some heavy criticism for the boring football on show.

But whether the aesthetics of the Three Lions' group play are on point is hardly the big issue. They've ripped teams apart at this stage before freezing at the finals, so the important thing is how they prepare mentally for Russia 2018 and whether they can bring themselves to live up to their own potential.

9. Colombia

Colombia rather limped to the end of their gruelling qualifying gauntlet, picking up just one point from their final two games despite the seemingly urgent need for as many as possible.

In fact, their last competitive victory came as far back as March—four games ago—away against Ecuador in Quito. Despite James Rodriguez finding more minutes at club level, Radamel Falcao returning to elite form and Davinson Sanchez emerging as a quality centre-back, they've really struggled to put it all together.

Those concerns can be buried for now, with qualification assured, but among the litany of international friendlies that take place between now and June, Los Cafeteros' are among the most important.

8. Belgium

Belgium were the first European side to seal passage to the World Cup 2018, a product of negotiating their group with nine wins from 10 and storming ahead early.

But that doesn't mean all is rosy, and in fact, as Bleacher Report's Dean Jones revealed, there is serious concern that Roberto Martinez will squander this golden generation of players and they will not mesh as a team.

When you have Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and a world-class defensive setup, you should be tournament contenders. Will they rise to the challenge, or falter like they have done at the past two major international competitions?

7. Argentina

It took the genuine threat of not being at next summer's World Cup finals to kick Argentina into gear—or perhaps more accurately, kicked Lionel Messi into hero mode and forced him to save the day.

What he did in Quito on Tuesday evening, few others are capable of doing. Undeterred by the fact Argentina were 1-0 down by the time the second minute started, he went on a rampage, hitting the levels only Messi can.

Two swift goals turned the tie around, a third that seemed to defy the laws of physics followed later, and his link-up play and dribbling on a rough pitch was divine. Panic over; Argentina are going to the World Cup, and it's almost solely because of one man.

6. Uruguay

Heading into the final set of CONMEBOL matches, Uruguay were already guaranteed at least an intercontinental play-off spot; they were the only team involved in that desperate cluster who at least had a fall-back option in case things went south.

Wisely, though, they opted to dispense with Bolivia at home to secure second in the group. Gaston Silva grabbed two assists in two minutes just before half-time to reverse a one-goal deficit, with Martin Caceres and Edinson Cavani scoring the goals. From there, Luis Suarez was unleashed.

La Celeste remain hard to beat and stubborn in defence, but they have also tried hard to refine their on-the-ball work and have brought in new, better ball-players for their midfield. If they're planning on a change in style, they've not got long to complete it!

5. France

France will be talked about as potential winners of the World Cup next summer—and rightly so, considering the amount of talent at their disposal—but Didier Deschamps has plenty to figure out between now and then.

They won Group A but needed all 10 games to do it, and even in their final fixture didn't look that impressive—against Belarus, who they also drew with in Minsk earlier in the campaign.

They've flashed ludicrous ability, and the potential is there to blow teams away, but they're also carrying heavy expectations and right now don't look anywhere near as cohesive, settled or prepared as four other nations.

4. Portugal

What a relief.

Reigning European champions Portugal have spent the entire qualifying process stuck in second in Group B, but victory over Switzerland in the final group game on Tuesday lifted them to the top and cleared the path to the finals.

It was an impressive performance on a night where they really needed to string things together quickly, and although Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't quite at his best, others—such as Bernardo Silva, Joao Moutinho and William Carvalho—stepped up in his stead.

3. Spain

Spain look pretty frightening right now. They've just eased through Group G with 28 points, are playing some scintillating football and boast a litany of incredible players.

Add this to the fact they're on a revenge mission, eager to make up for their remarkable failure in 2014, and it makes them a prospect few will wish to meet.

The depth of their squad—highlighted here by B/R's Karl Matchett in picking a 23 for the finals—is absolutely ridiculous. How many other nations could genuinely consider leaving a player like Cesc Fabregas or Diego Costa at home?

2. Brazil

Brazil ended Chile's World Cup dreams in ruthless fashion on Tuesday night, beating them 3-0 in Sao Paulo. After cooling off a little with two consecutive draws, it was a reminder of what the Selecao can do when they put their minds to it.

Tite has done remarkably well to transform his troops into a fearsome, functional side in the space of less than 18 months. He took the job with his nation at a low ebb, following a poor Copa America, and has placed them back on the top shelf.

We can't wait to see them pit their wits against Europe's finest and see who prevails.

1. Germany

Germany finished their perfect qualifying campaign with a near-perfect victory over Azerbaijan on Sunday, inclusive of a Leon Goretzka backheel goal and an Emre Can thunderbolt.

The 5-1 win took them to 10 wins from 10, 43 goals scored and only four conceded—gaudy statistics no matter which angle you choose to look at them from.

They head to Russia well prepared to defend their World Cup crown; they are the only side who look formidable every time they take to the pitch, and the depth they can call on in every area stands them in great stead for such an intensive month of competition.

All statistics via FIFA.com