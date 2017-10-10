Charly Musonda Appears to Question Chelsea Role in Cryptic Instagram Post

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda reignited questions regarding his future by posting a cryptic Instagram message that appeared to address his lack of opportunities at the club.

In the post, the Belgian lamented the limited returns on the work he has put in:

Per MailOnline's Andy Warren, his brother, Lamisha Musonda, was one of many who replied to the post, taking a shot at the Blues. The comment, which has since been deleted, read: "It's starting to look like they wouldn't know what they have if they had Ronaldo or Messi coming of the academy. smh [shaking my head]."

Lamisha previously played for Chelsea but returned to Belgium in 2014. Charly has been with the Blues since 2012.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the top talents to have graduated from Chelsea's academy in the last few years, but, like many before, he has struggled to break into the senior team.

He impressed in the Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest in September, but that outing did not result in an increase in playing time. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe was impressed by his play that day:

"Everyone inside Stamford Bridge that night witnessed his quality, and the fact he scored ensured his performance was elevated, taken in by a wider audience. That Chelsea celebrated it with a custom video is evidence of their feeling towards what felt like a watershed moment for both player and club."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Musonda has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, and both those clubs have a better record of working with emerging talents than the Blues.

Chelsea's youth teams have done exceptionally well in recent years, but their graduates tend to get passed over at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Lewis Baker are just three of the many former academy stars out on loan, while Nathan Ake and Nathaniel Chalobah were both sold during the summer.

Musonda's best spell came early during his first loan with Real Betis in the 2015/16 season, and the Belgian may have to leave the club again to continue his development.