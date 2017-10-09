Asuka to Make Main Roster Debut vs. Emma at WWE TLC 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Emma should be careful what she asks for. The WWE star hasn't been shy about her desire to have a bigger role on Raw, and now she has a match at WWE TLC on Oct. 22.

The problem for Emma is she has a date with the unbeaten Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. WWE announced the match Monday night on Raw:

Asuka sent a message to her opponent on Twitter:

Asuka will be making her debut on the WWE main roster. She has been out of action since beating Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on Aug. 19. She suffered a broken right collarbone in the victory.

Emma and Asuka have crossed paths before, with Asuka beating Emma at NXT TakeOver: London in December 2015. It was one of the best matches on the card and the first time Asuka had displayed the full range of her technical skill in front of WWE fans.

It's doubtful TLC will feature a similarly competitive contest. The match will almost certainly be a vehicle to begin establishing Asuka as the most dominant wrestler in the Raw women's division.

On one hand, seeing Asuka on the main roster will be great. She carries an aura unlike almost any other wrestler—male of female—in the company.

It will be somewhat frustrating to see Asuka elevated over Emma, who has been criminally underutilized of late. Emma should be one of the building blocks of the women's division, and she's instead an afterthought. And wrestling a debuting Asuka doesn't bode well for her, either.