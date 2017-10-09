WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 9

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The Shield reunited Monday night, unleashing hell on the Raw brand and any villain that stood in its path.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose elicited an electric reaction as they laid waste to The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and Curtis Axel at the top of the show, then replicated their dominance on Braun Strowman later in the broadcast.

The reunion of The Hounds of Justice was not the only newsworthy moment of the show as Asuka's first main roster opponent was determined, the rivalry between Mickie James and Alexa Bliss continued and Enzo Amore dropped the cruiserweight title to Kalisto in the main event.

The show, an integral one on the road to TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on October 22, was a strong effort after a noteworthy SmackDown Live pay-per-view just 24 hours earlier.

Find out which segments left the greatest mark, what worked and what did not with this recap of the October 9 episode of WWE's flagship show.