Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann and Mijat Gacinovic Rumours

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Manchester United could reportedly sign Antoine Griezmann "for half price next summer," while Jose Mourinho is said to have scouted Serbia winger Mijat Gacinovic.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Charlotte Duncker at the Manchester Evening News), Griezmann's release clause will drop from £178 million to £89 million on 1 July 2018.

The club could then "award him for his loyalty by accepting a lower bid," with Griezmann having chosen to stay at Atletico last summer.

The Frenchman said it would be a "low blow" to leave due to the club's transfer ban, per Telefoot (h/t Callum Davis at The Telegraph).

Griezmann's superb goalscoring record and ability to create chances for his team-mates, make him one of the most attractive young players in Europe.

Squawka note what a huge impact he has had at Atletico Madrid in recent seasons:

Diego Costa's return to Atletico from Chelsea means that Diego Simeone does not lack for attacking options, leaving Griezmann's future at the club uncertain, per Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC.

Should Griezmann opt to leave Atletico, there would be no shortage of clubs interested, particularly if he were available at £89 million, which would represent excellent value for a player proven at the highest level.

Manchester United already possess a formidable attack with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, but Griezmann has the versatility and guile to fit into any team, and would provide the Red Devils with even greater firepower should he arrive.

Meanwhile, Mourinho scouted Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Gacinovic during Serbia's FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying defeat to Austria in Vienna on Friday, according to David Maddock at the Mirror.

The United boss has been informed about Gacinovic's talents by Nemanja Matic, with Bayern Munich officials also in attendance at the game.

Gacinovic is still just 22 but already has plenty of senior experience, as noted by Eintracht Frankfurt's official Twitter account:

The midfielder is a versatile player able to feature in midfield, or out wide, however, he has recently signed a new contract and "it would take a serious offer in January to get him away from Germany," per Maddock.

United are certainly not lacking for attacking midfield options with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial within the ranks.

Per Gazzatta dello Sport (h/t Ben Nagle for Mail Online), United continue to pursue Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, which suggests Mourinho is still considering further strengthening his squad with a wide player.

Gacinovic would surely be a cheaper, and far younger option, than Perisic and the influence of Matic, a senior figure in the Serbia set-up, could prove a useful factor in helping tempt the youngster to Old Trafford.