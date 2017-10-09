    Dwyane Wade to Start at SG for Cavaliers, JR Smith to Come off of Bench

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 6: Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on October 6, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Answering one of the many questions surrounding the defending Eastern Conference champions, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed he'll start Dwyane Wade at shooting guard and use JR Smith off the bench, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

    Since arriving in a trade from the New York Knicks in January 2015, all but seven of Smith's 164 appearances with the Cavs has come as a starter.

    Last month, Smith expressed a willingness to cede his starting role to Wade, per WKYC's Ben Axelrod:

    The 32-year-old isn't unfamiliar to a reserve role, and his best years arguably came when he was a bench player for the Knicks and Denver Nuggets. Smith was the 2012-13 Sixth Man of the Year when he averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Knicks.

    Smith has been a three-point specialist in Cleveland, with 65.3 percent of his shot attempts coming from the perimeter, according to Basketball Reference. His 38.5 percent clip on his three-point attempts is also his highest among the four stops over his NBA career.

    Bringing a shooter with Smith's pedigree off the bench will be a nice luxury for the Cavs.

    With regard to Wade, sorting out his role is only part of the process for Lue. Just because Wade will start games doesn't mean he'll continue playing close to 30 minutes a night.

    According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, Lue will start Derrick Rose at point guard and quickly remove the 2010-11 MVP to have him play with the second unit. Lue could be similarly creative with Wade.

    Especially until Isaiah Thomas is fully recovered from his hip injury, Lue will likely toy with a number of different lineups as he looks to maximize the talent at his disposal.

    Related

      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      LBJ Supports New ASG: 'We Had to Do Something'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Storylines That Will Define '17-18 NBA Season

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Mulls Re-Seeding Teams 1-16 in Playoffs

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Iman Shumpert Releases New Iman. Video 'My Way'

      Davis Huynh
      via HYPEBEAST