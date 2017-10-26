Joe Girardi, Yankees Reportedly Part Ways After 10 Seasons

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Joe Girardi reportedly will not return for an 11th season as New York Yankees manager, as the two sides have agreed to part ways.

David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 (via Andrew Marchand of ESPN) relayed the report, noting an official announcement will be made later on Thursday. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports confirmed the report.

Marchand noted the "complications" surrounding Girardi's eventual replacement, reporting that "bench coach Rob Thomson is highly respected, but it is unclear whether the Yankees would go with a lower-profile candidate. First-base coach Tony Pena has managed in the majors before."

ESPN's report states the Yankees "are expected to look externally as well."

Girardi, 53, finished the final year of his contract in 2017. He compiled a 910-710 record in 10 seasons with the team that was highlighted by a 2009 World Series championship.

The Yankees failed to reach the postseason in three of Girardi's last five years as manager. Despite making a surprise postseason run in 2017, Girardi's decision-making came under fire in the playoffs—particularly in a Game 2 ALDS loss to the Cleveland Indians, where he chose to not challenge an errant hit-by-pitch call that wound up arguably costing the Yankees the game.

"There are a lot of people upset with me," Girardi told reporters a day after the game. "And that's all part of it. And that's something I have to deal with. The only thing I can do is give my best to this team moving forward. And that's what I'll do."

Girardi said at the time "I'll live" if management chose to let him go in part for the gaffe. While it's unlikely one mistake led to his dismissal, it's fair to wonder if the Yankees simply wanted a fresh start as they build around their young core.

Reliever Aroldis Chapman liked an Instagram comment calling Girardi an "imbecile" after the Game 2 debacle, and fans rained boos down upon Girardi in Yankee Stadium during Games 3 and 4. After an up-and-down decade, it might just have been time for a new voice leading the clubhouse.

Only Mike Scioscia and Bruce Bochy had longer tenures with their current teams among active MLB managers.