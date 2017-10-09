Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arda Turan and Paco Alcacer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly want to sell Arda Turan, Paco Alcacer and Thomas Vermaelen, and all three players could depart when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to Javier Miguel at Sport, the club's priority is to sell Turan, who is yet to feature at all for Barcelona this season and does not appear to be in coach Ernesto Valverde's plans.

Arsenal are interested in the midfielder, but Barcelona "don't want to come off badly from any deal," and the Gunners "would pay nowhere near the 40 million euros Barca gave to Atletico in 2015."

Turan is also wanted by former club Galatasaray, and they could seal a deal provided they can agree a fee with Barcelona, per Ozgur Sancar at AS.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Turkish midfielder turned down a move to Gala last summer, but with it now seemingly clear he has little future at the club, he could be tempted to return, although Barca may have to accept a significant loss on the 30-year-old.

Alcacer has also been deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, as he has not featured for the club since August, despite Ousmane Dembele being ruled out for the rest of the year due to injury.

As noted by totalBarca, Alcacer's regular omissions from the squad suggest he will struggle for any minutes under Valverde this season:

Alcacer may therefore have to move elsewhere in search of playing time, although that could leave Barcelona short of options in attack, particularly if Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez were to get injured.

Vermaelen is the third player Barcelona are willing to sell, even though Valverde appears happy with the Belgian international and wants him as his fourth centre-back behind Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano, per Miguel.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

However, Vermaelen fears his World Cup hopes may be hit if he spends most of the season on the bench at Barcelona.

The defender has said he was not allowed to leave Barcelona last summer, despite interest from several clubs, per La Derniere Heure (h/t Chris Burton at Goal).



Vermaelen's words point to how frustrated he has become at Camp Nou, but he may have to push for a move in January, with Valverde seemingly happy to have him in the squad as cover.