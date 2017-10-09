Odell Beckham Jr. to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Ankle Injury

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Monday that star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have surgery this week to repair his fractured ankle suffered in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Ben McAdoo later confirmed that Beckham's season is over due to the injury.

The Giants fell to 0-5 after their 27-22 Week 5 loss.

Beckham finished the game with five catches, a season-high 97 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Chargers. While he was limited by an ankle issue to start the year, he had played well when on the field with 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

The 24-year-old had gone to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, topping 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each year. Unfortunately, this streak will end as the Giants will have to move on without their top playmaker.

To make matters worse for New York, Beckham was one of four different receivers to leave Sunday's game with injuries.

As NFL.com's Ian Rapoport noted, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard both suffered ankle injuries, while Dwayne Harris is out for the season with a broken foot. Roger Lewis was the only other active receiver on the roster, although you can expect the team to make some additions before Week 6.

With the team winless through five games, this appears to be a lost season for the Giants.