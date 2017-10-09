    Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Y.A. Tittle Dies at Age 90

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 20: Y.A. Tittle gives a thumbs up on the sidelines before a game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle has died, LSU deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry confirmed Monday.

    Ross Dellinger of the Advocate reported the news.

    Tittle was 90.

    A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Tittle played for the Baltimore Colts, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants across a 17-year pro career. He won the 1963 NFL MVP with the Giants and was the league's leader in passing touchdowns three times. In 1962, he became the third NFL quarterback in history to throw for seven touchdowns in a game.

    Tittle is also responsible for one of the most iconic photographs in football history. The photo, taken in his final season with the Giants, depicts Tittle on both knees in the end zone with blood dripping down his head after a defender had knocked his helmet off with a hit. 

    Besides his pro career, Tittle was also one of the best quarterbacks in LSU history. He set numerous passing records that have since been broken as a Tiger, and he also took part in the 1947 "Ice Bowl" matchup with Arkansas. The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducted Tittle in 1972.

    In his later years, Tittle suffered from dementia that caused him to forget many moments from his illustrious career. His cause of death is unknown at this time. 

