Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sami Khedira and Kevin Strootman

Juventus FC/Getty Images

Sami Khedira could reportedly leave Juventus at the end of the season, while the Italian champions are said to be interested in bringing in Kevin Strootman from Roma.

According to Calciomercato, the midfielder is in negotiations with regards to extending his current deal in Turin, which expires in 2019.

However, it is more likely that he will leave this summer, after coach Massimiliano Allegri rejected suggestions he would go straight back into the team on his return from injury.

He said: "Not at the moment. When he returns, Khedira will have a game every three days; in turn somebody has to stay out to recover. It was our strength last year, the second part rotation of midfielders and defenders."

Khedira could head away from Serie A, with Major League Soccer clubs interested in his services, per the report.

The Germany international has been a big hit at Juventus since signing on a free from Real Madrid, winning two league and cup doubles so far.

However, injuries may have started to take their toll on the 30-year-old and his future at the club is looking bleak, according to Italian football writer Adam Digby:

Juventus may have already considered a replacement for Khedira, with Liverpool's Emre Can having said he received an offer from the Italian side in the summer, according to Kicker (h/t Glenn Price at ESPN FC).

Can would prove an able replacement for Khedira. He has the ability to take control of games, and it would be little surprise if Juve were to renew their interest either in January or next summer.

Another player the Turin giants do want is Strootman, and "the Bianconeri are preparing a fresh bid to reunite him with Miralem Pjanic," per Matthew Klimberg at Calciomercato.

Juve offered €30 million for the midfielder last summer and will have to up that offer if they are to land the Dutchman.

After struggling with serious knee injuries, Strootman returned to form last season in Serie A, with his effectiveness highlighted by WhoScored.com:

However, the emergence of Lorenzo Pellegrini at Roma means that the club could allow Strootman to leave.

Pellegrini rejoined Roma from Sassuolo in the summer after impressing in Serie A, as highlighted by Opta:

Still just 21, Pellegrini is one of the most exciting young midfielders in Italy. His ability on the ball and vision allow him to create chances, while he is also composed in front of goal.

His performances have already attracted interest from Manchester United, and he has a release clause of just €25 million, per Football Italia.

Roma will surely want to keep hold of their young talent for as long as possible, which means Strootman could be deemed surplus to requirements, should they receive an acceptable offer.