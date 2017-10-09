Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Anthony Martial and Rafinha

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly had a bid for Anthony Martial rejected by Manchester United, while the Gunners are said to also be interested in signing Rafinha from Barcelona.

According to Claudia Colla at TransferMarketWeb, the Red Devils have turned down an initial approach from Arsenal.

The Frenchman could now look to extend his current deal with United, which expires in 2019.

Martial has made a strong start to the season and is in a rich vein of form, as highlighted by football writer Liam Canning:

Despite not being a regular starter in his first two seasons at Old Trafford, Martial has been an influential figure for United, as noted by football journalist Adam Joseph:

Martial seems to be earning the trust of United manager Jose Mourinho this season, and his goals and assists mean he is becoming a crucial part of the Red Devils' squad.

Still just 21, it would be a huge surprise if Manchester United were to sell him, particularly to a Premier League rival.

Indeed, on current form, the club may be looking to tie him down to a longer contract after interest from Arsenal and with Barcelona also keen, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness).

Meanwhile, the Gunners could move for Rafinha, who wants to leave Barcelona in January, according to Superdeporte (h/t Liam Spence at the Daily Express).

The 24-year-old is said to be keen to leave to boost his hopes of making Brazil's squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Rafinha is yet to make a single appearance for Barcelona this season, and he is currently recovering from further knee surgery, having also gone under the knife in April, the club have confirmed.

He posted a recent fitness update on his Instagram account:

Barcelona have not estimated when they expect Rafinha to return, and so any January move may depend on the Brazilian proving his fitness first.