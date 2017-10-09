    WWE: Shane McMahon 'May' Have Neck Trauma, Fractured Ribs, Dislocated Shoulder

    Christopher Simpson
October 9, 2017

    WWE.com

    Shane McMahon "may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder" after he fell through an announce table during his Hell in a Cell match with Kevin Owens on Sunday.

    Per WWE.com, McMahon was taken to a hospital in Detroit, Michigan, after injuring himself in the Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell match, with a preliminary examination showing a possible number of injuries.

    WWE will monitor McMahon while he receives further treatment and the extent of his injuries is determined.

    McMahon was attempting to drop an elbow onto Owens from the top of the cage, but his opponent was pulled from the announce table at the last moment by Sami Zayn:

    Emergency medical technicians quickly attended the injured McMahon, though it did not stop Zayn from demanding the referee count the pinfall, ensuring Owens' place as the victor.

    It's not the first time the SmackDown commissioner has pulled such a stunt, per WWE Network:

    Prior to their fight, Owens tweeted McMahon would leave Detroit a "broken human being."

