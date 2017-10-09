Cesaro and Sheamus on Miz TV: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw Oct. 9

Credit: WWE.com

Cesaro and Sheamus' sit-down with The Miz on Monday's WWE Raw promises to be far more significant than the average interview.

The A-lister will welcome the former Raw tag team champs to his interview segment when the red brand travels to Indianapolis. It's not what Cesaro and Sheamus have to say that has the WWE Universe abuzz, it's the possibility of this being the stage on which The Shield reunite.

The Miz has made enemies of the men who once formed that black-clad trio. The same goes for Cesaro and Sheamus, who most recently clobbered Roman Reigns.

Putting all three heels in the same ring is an invitation for The Hounds of Justice to pounce as a unit.

Monday's show will also be focused on building and hyping the card for TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on Oct. 22. The Raw Women's Championship match is set. The cruiserweight title bout should soon be official, as well.

Read on for a full preview of Monday's show complete with info culled from backstage news and the Raw preview on WWE.com. The newest episode will then air at 8 p.m. on USA Network.

Rumors, Buzz

Fans could see split personalities from Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds called upon Sister Abigail last Monday, seemingly transforming into some ghastly being. That could be a sign that this long-talked-about character has been inside Wyatt's head all along.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported: "Sources with direct knowledge tell us the current plan is for Wyatt to wrestle at TLC using the name 'Sister Abigail'—similar to how Finn Balor becomes The Demon."



Darren Young could be back on Raw at any moment. After injuring his elbow in January, he has been in action on house shows, including Saturday's live event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he battled in an eight-man tag team match, as noted on PWInsider.com.

Young has yet to return to TV, however.

Don't count on Summer Rae making her way back to the screen. As Randall Ortman noted on Cageside Seats: "Some social media posts, along with her absence from television and increased work outside the company, has led to increased speculation Summer Rae is done with WWE." She hasn't wrestled since August and hasn't been on Raw since July.

Is she headed for a quiet exit a la Eva Marie?

Raw Streaks

It will soon be time to start including Elias in the midcard-title-contention talk. The guitar-strumming grappler continues to win.

His latest victory came at Titus O'Neil's expense last Monday.

Elias has now won three in a row and eight out of his last 10 bouts, per CageMatch.net. The majority of those Ws came against low-rung talent like O'Neil and Apollo Crews, but the WWE is showing a commitment to getting him some momentum.

Things are going in the opposite direction for Emma. Her brief hot streak has cooled off.

Emma fell in tag team action on the most recent Raw, giving her four consecutive losses, per CageMatch.net. With Mickie James feuding with Raw women's champ Alexa Bliss and Asuka soon to debut for the red brand, it looks like the Aussie's time in the title picture is already over.

Preview

Wyatt's feud with Balor took an eye-catching turn last week when the cult leader introduced his foe to Sister Abigail.

It's not clear what that meant, though. Is she Wyatt's alter-ego? Was he channeling her like a medium?

Answers about Sister Abigail, Wyatt and this whole storyline are on their way.

The narrative surrounding James and Bliss' feud is far more straightforward. Little Miss Bliss has tried to shrug off her old ally, saying that she's too old to be a threat anymore. James is out to prove Bliss wrong, and as announced last Monday, she'll get a chance to do just that in a Raw Women's Championship match at TLC.

En route to that clash, more old jokes are likely on the docket. As is the continued push for James, who outlasted Nia Jax last week.

The cruiserweight division welcomed Kalisto last week in a long-awaited move. Thanks to the other cruiserweights violating a no-contact clause, The King of Flight is the only one eligible to face Enzo Amore for the cruiserweight title.

Fans can expect that rivalry to heat up as a TLC showdown looms. And Kalisto can count on more spotlight.

The WWE.com Raw preview hinted at that when it asked: "Now that Kalisto has The Certified G's undivided attention, how will the high-flying masked Superstar capitalize?"

The big story of the night will be what happens with The Shield.

Last Monday, Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose teased a reunion backstage. They didn't seal the deal with a trademark triple fist bump, though. That's sure to come momentarily.

Cesaro and Sheamus' interview with The Miz is the most probable spot for that to happen. Those three heels mauled Reigns and mocked him with The Shield's signature pose as he lay facedown on the mat.

That seemed to point to The Bar and The Miz teaming up against The Hounds of Justice in the near future.

The WWE has built up anticipation. Now it's time to make things official. The Shield will soon be a unified force once again.