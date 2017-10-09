Chris Foerster Resigns from Dolphins After Video Shows Him Snorting White Powder

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday, a day after a video surfaced of him snorting a white substance while working for an NFL team.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster said in a statement. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

The NSFW video made the rounds on social media late Sunday night, first posted on Facebook before going viral after being posted on Reddit.

It's unclear when the video takes place. However, it is clear Foerster was working with an NFL team at the time of the video. He makes multiple references to going to a meeting before and after snorting the white powder, which has not been identified but appears to be some sort of a drug.

There is also a reference to some sort of potential pregnancy with the woman, whom Foerster claims to have gotten high with in the past.

“It’ll be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you have to keep that baby," Foerster says. "But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you. How high we got together. How much fun it was.”

The Dolphins said they were made aware of the video Sunday.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior," the team said in a statement. "After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Foerster has been an offensive assistant coach in the NFL since 1993. He joined the Dolphins in 2016 under head coach Adam Gase.