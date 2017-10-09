    Andrea Pirlo Talks Chelsea Coaching Role Under Antonio Conte After Retirement

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    TURIN, ITALY - OCTOBER 02: Juventus FC manager Antonio Conte celebrates the victory with Andrea Pirlo at the end of the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan on October 2, 2011 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
    Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

    Andrea Pirlo has said he will take his time in deciding his next move amid speculation he'll take up a coaching role under Antonio Conte at Chelsea following his retirement in December.

    The legend announced he will hang up his boots on the expiration of his contract with New York City, but he has not thought about his future beyond then.

    He told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sky Sports): "My future, I don't know yet. I will return to Italy in December. An assistant to Conte? People are saying that. I have my ideas but I need time to decide."

    Conte signed Pirlo during his first season at Juventus, and the pair won three Serie A titles together during the manager's time there. The midfield maestro also made his final four appearances for Italy under the 48-year-old.

    Last year, Pirlo visited Conte at Chelsea's training ground, and the pair evidently share a friendship with one another.

    FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 08: Head coach Antonio Conte (L) and Andrea Pirlo during an Italy training session at Coverciano on June 8, 2015 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
    Claudio Villa/Getty Images

    Per FourFourTwo, the coach said at the time: "I remember him as a great player and he played great football with Juventus in these three years. I am very happy for his visit, with his son. We have a good relationship and I'm pleased for this."

    Pirlo also met a number of the Blues' playing staff, including Cesc Fabregas:

    The 38-year-old has enjoyed a long and storied career, and while there's no guarantee of a great player becoming a great coach, there's much he'd be able to pass on to others.

    As Squawka Football demonstrated, Pirlo enjoyed a huge amount of success in his career for both club and country:

    Goal shared yet more of his remarkable achievements:

    While it's unlikely the grace and vision with which he played can be taught, Pirlo could no doubt lend a hand when it comes to distribution, dictating play from deep or taking set pieces, among other facets of the game.

    It would certainly be an asset to the Blues to have him available to share his wisdom with their players, but much could depend on whether Pirlo would prefer a break from the game upon retirement or to immediately look to get back into it in some capacity.  

