Juventus Reportedly Eyeing Angel Gomes Amid Manchester United Contract Rumours

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly remain confident that teenage prodigy Angel Gomes will sign a new contract at Old Trafford despite interest from Juventus.

According to CalcioMercato (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Red Devils and the 17-year-old have struggled to come to an agreement over a new deal, prompting Juve to keep an eye on the youngster's situation.

It's added that while the Italian champions are looking on, there is still a feeling he will commit his long-term future to the Premier League side despite negotiations stalling between United and Gomes.

In 2012, Juventus moved to sign Paul Pogba from United after the midfielder opted against signing a new deal. Pogba went on to excel in Serie A and returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a world-record transfer fee as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

So to see the Bianconeri interested in snapping up another of their brightest talents will be of some concern to the Red Devils. However, according to the report, terms are good between United and Juventus at the moment, and the Italian side would not make a bid unless Gomes made it clear he wanted to move on.

The teenager provided another indication of his extraordinary talent on Sunday, as he netted this wonderful free-kick for England at the Under-17 FIFA World Cup, per Eurosport UK:

Those who follow the United youth teams would have been aware of Gomes' ability for a while. And even for an academy setup that's produced so many first-team players for the club, there's an extra buzz about the starlet.

Gomes is a one-man highlight reel at times. The England youth international is technically gifted, able to dribble, pass and, as the clip above shows, strike the ball sweetly.

As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, he was recently honoured for his progression:

So impressive have his displays for the youth team been that Gomes has been on the fringes of the United first team, making his Premier League debut for the club on the final day of the previous campaign.

Per Squawka, it was a landmark moment in the competition's history:

When Pogba left United it was with a view to getting more first-team minutes, and the challenge for Gomes now will be bridging that gap from youth to senior football. Granted there is a still a long way for him to go, but if he shows the right application, Gomes' remarkable ability will carry him a long way.

With that in mind, and with rumours about potential suitors gathering pace, the Red Devils will want to get Gomes tied down as soon as possible. From there the youngster can go about plotting a route into Jose Mourinho's plans on a more consistent basis.