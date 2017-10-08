Video Allegedly with Dolphins Coach Chris Foerster Snorting White Powder Leaked

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported Sunday the Miami Dolphins are investigating a video that allegedly shows offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powder off a table.

"We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time," the Dolphins said in a statement.

Facebook user Kijuana Nige uploaded the video to the social media site (Warning: Video contains NSFW language and images):

ESPN.com's Jeff Darlington reported the team had no knowledge of the video's existence before it surfaced on Facebook:

According to Salguero, the Dolphins may determine Foerster's future with the team as early as Monday.

Salguero noted the video has no timestamp, so it's unclear whether it would have been captured while Foerster was employed with Miami. The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad reported the Dolphins are attempting "to confirm when the video was recorded and its validity."

Foerster is in his 25th year of coaching in the NFL and his second stint with the Dolphins. He rejoined the team in January 2016 as the offensive line coach following the hiring of Adam Gase as head coach. He added run game coordinator to his duties in February.

Foerster had worked as the Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2004, which was Dave Wannstedt's final year as Miami's head coach.