Cam Newton Says Remark to Female Reporter Was Meant to Be Compliment

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has again addressed his sexist comment made to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

According to David Newton of ESPN.com, Newton talked about it following Sunday's 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions. "It was a lesson learned for me this whole week," he said. "My sarcasm trying to give somebody kind of a compliment turned in ways I never would have even imagined."

David Newton provided a refresher course on the entire situation, noting Newton said "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes," when Rodrigue asked him a question.

Newton posted an apology on his Twitter account after the incident:

He also showed up at Ford Field on Sunday with a pin of Rosie the Riveter and explained his rationale behind it, per Newton: "I was trying to find a way to kind of hint a notion to all the women. I did my homework on her and her impact on World War II. Not only on her, but all the women and females who played a big impact in creating equipment for World War II."

As for Rodrigue, she apologized as well after racist old tweets were discovered on her Twitter account.

Despite the drama off the field, Newton has the Panthers in ideal position on it through the first five games of the 2017 campaign. He has led them to a 4-1 start and first place alone in the NFC South and impressed in Sunday's contest with 355 passing yards and three touchdowns.

His Panthers will face the 4-1 and NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in a potential playoff preview.