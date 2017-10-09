Twitter Reacts to Shane McMahon's Jump, Other WWE Hell in a Cell Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday night, WWE presented Hell in a Cell, a SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-view event from Detroit's Little Ceasars Arena. The show, headlined by Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens in the event's namesake, was the culmination of months of storytelling, particularly in the night's most prominent main events.

Twitter sounded off on the top stars and most memorable moments, their opinions and voices heard loud and clear by wrestling fans, analysts and keyboard warriors alike.

Shane McMahon's Leap of Faith

There are certain expectations that come along with a Shane McMahon performance, and an enormous leap off a very tall, very intimidating structure is one of them.

The prodigal son and opponent Kevin Owens knew as much and crafted the second-half of their match around those expectations. The competitors built drama, inspired anxiety and even had fellow Superstars nervous about the action unfolding on the screen.

The first fall of the night came from The Prizefighter, who had his head bounced off the side of the cell, fell through the air and crashed through the announce table.

James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet had a humorous take on the bump, while others were unimpressed by the moment.

That would not be the case when McMahon blasted Owens, laid him out across the announce table and climbed to the top of the cell.

From there, he soared through the air and crashed through that same table in another jaw-dropping moment.

The awe on Twitter was real.

The dedication of McMahon to throw caution to the wind in the name of entertaining the WWE Universe is unbelievable. He takes incredible risks and clearly does not have to. Those bumps, regardless of your opinion of them, help elevate every match McMahon appears in and, by proxy, earns his opponent a ton of coverage he may not have otherwise had

Sami Zayn's Heel Turn

Just before the main event of Sunday's show, McKenna tweeted seemingly innocent song lyrics.

As it turned out, it was a scoop that foreshadowed the conclusion of the marquee attraction.

Sami Zayn, in a shocking moment that instantly created both questions and intrigue that will be followed up on Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, turned heel and assisted longtime enemy Owens in dodging a falling McMahon.

He then laid Owens' barely conscious body on top of the SmackDown Live commissioner for the win.

The moment elicited a number of reactions and more than one old-school photo that demonstrated the friendship Zayn and Owens once shared.

Liv Morgan, who was in NXT when both Superstars were there and had a front-row seat to their 2015 rivalry, summed up the opinions of many in the WWE Universe.

The Zayn turn absolutely needed to happen. Not only does it evolve the stories of The Underdog from the Underground and The Prizefighter, it gives the immensely talented performer something more meaningful to do on Tuesday nights, as opposed to the whole lot of nothing that has been keeping him not so busy during that time.

The Usos and New Day Tear the House Down

The New Day and The Usos brought their four-month rivalry to a fitting conclusion inside Hell in a Cell Sunday night with an epic encounter that saw the twin brothers become tag team champions for the fifth time.

In a match featuring several unforgettable and original spots, the moment in which Xavier Woods and Big E trapped one of the Usos in the corner of the cage, pinning him to the steel with a number of kendo sticks, stands out among them all, and Twitter was quick to point out its genius.

WrestleZone even suggested a way for Jey to escape his predicament.

By the time The Usos wrapped up the match and the titles, analysts such as Bleacher Report's Ryan Dilbert, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and Rolling Stone's Jason Solomon were praising the epic encounter fans had just witnessed.

Podcasters The New Age Insiders summed up their feelings on the match through the most iconic talent judge of them all.

Former ECW champion Taz and current NXT star Dakota Kai sang the praises of the bout, as well.

On a night jam-packed with solid professional wrestling throughout, the tag teams exceeded even the loftiest of expectations and delivered what may be the main roster Match of the Year.

A Good Night to Be a Bad Guy

The internet wrestling community has a habit of singling out certain WWE Superstars as the company's hand-picked stars of the future. Two of them, WWE champion Jinder Mahal and new United States champion Baron Corbin, scored enormous victories Sunday night.

Having fun with those fans, Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter to mock the hyperbolic nature of the criticisms.

Proving once again that wrestling Twitter can be fun when wrestlers turn the fans' own absurdity against them.