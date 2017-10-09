Twitter Reacts to Shane McMahon's Jump, Other WWE Hell in a Cell Highlights

Twitter Reacts to Shane McMahon's Jump, Other WWE Hell in a Cell HighlightsOctober 9, 2017
Sunday night, WWE presented Hell in a Cell, a SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-view event from Detroit's Little Ceasars Arena. The show, headlined by Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens in the event's namesake, was the culmination of months of storytelling, particularly in the night's most prominent main events.
Twitter sounded off on the top stars and most memorable moments, their opinions and voices heard loud and clear by wrestling fans, analysts and keyboard warriors alike.
Shane McMahon's Leap of Faith
There are certain expectations that come along with a Shane McMahon performance, and an enormous leap off a very tall, very intimidating structure is one of them.
The prodigal son and opponent Kevin Owens knew as much and crafted the second-half of their match around those expectations. The competitors built drama, inspired anxiety and even had fellow Superstars nervous about the action unfolding on the screen.
Dakota ☁️ イーヴィー @DakotaKai_WWE
I’m developing a fear of heights just watching this..2017-10-9 03:18:25
Peyton Royce @WWEPeytonRoyce
🙈🙈🙈🙈 anxiety levels PEAKING! #HIAC2017-10-9 03:19:01
Cathy Kelley @catherinekelley
i am actually biting my nails. i haven't bitten my nails since 2nd grade. SO NERVOUS #HIAC2017-10-9 03:19:04
Mick Foley @RealMickFoley
I can vouch that it's pretty dangerous up there! Thanks for asking! #HIAC2017-10-9 03:19:21
Noelle Foley @NoelleFoley
Me right now #HIAC https://t.co/bvKtDajoKn2017-10-9 03:15:14
The first fall of the night came from The Prizefighter, who had his head bounced off the side of the cell, fell through the air and crashed through the announce table.
The Fan's Podcast @TheFansPodcast
OUCH... #HIAC https://t.co/sgjkWJlCpu2017-10-9 03:27:13
James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet had a humorous take on the bump, while others were unimpressed by the moment.
james mckenna @chillhartman
As a man with a similar body, my reaction to Owens fall. #HIAC https://t.co/LcpPSITWGs2017-10-9 03:24:03
Kris Zellner @KrisZellner
That was actually a buzzkill......it's like going off the top rope through a table2017-10-9 03:24:34
That would not be the case when McMahon blasted Owens, laid him out across the announce table and climbed to the top of the cell.
From there, he soared through the air and crashed through that same table in another jaw-dropping moment.
TDE Wrestling @totaldivaseps
SHAAAAAAAAAANE https://t.co/NPE7MxplkX2017-10-9 03:29:27
The awe on Twitter was real.
Sam Roberts @notsam
It’s 2017 and @shanemcmahon is still blowing my mind. Awesome. #HIAC2017-10-9 03:08:21
WrestleZone.com @WRESTLEZONEcom
You jump from the top of the cell two different times, you should at least win one of those matches. #HIAC #ShaneMcMahon #WWE2017-10-9 03:30:12
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Shane McMahon off the TOP OF THE CAGE 😱😱😱 (via akelkar11/Instagram) https://t.co/HrUA7x9F942017-10-9 03:52:04
WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc
Shane hits the table and SAMI ZAYN savies his friend. My. God. #HIAC2017-10-9 03:28:39
The dedication of McMahon to throw caution to the wind in the name of entertaining the WWE Universe is unbelievable. He takes incredible risks and clearly does not have to. Those bumps, regardless of your opinion of them, help elevate every match McMahon appears in and, by proxy, earns his opponent a ton of coverage he may not have otherwise had
Sami Zayn's Heel Turn
Just before the main event of Sunday's show, McKenna tweeted seemingly innocent song lyrics.
james mckenna @chillhartman
🎶Stand by your friends, wrong or right.🎶 #WWEHIAC2017-10-9 02:22:10
As it turned out, it was a scoop that foreshadowed the conclusion of the marquee attraction.
james mckenna @chillhartman
Stand by your friends, wrong or right. - Take Warning by Operation Ivy #WWEHIAC https://t.co/L0j0ngwFjS2017-10-9 03:29:03
Sami Zayn, in a shocking moment that instantly created both questions and intrigue that will be followed up on Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, turned heel and assisted longtime enemy Owens in dodging a falling McMahon.
JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON
Forever. https://t.co/LYo24fOEld2017-10-9 03:37:45
He then laid Owens' barely conscious body on top of the SmackDown Live commissioner for the win.
The moment elicited a number of reactions and more than one old-school photo that demonstrated the friendship Zayn and Owens once shared.
Jocay 🇪🇨 @Jocay19
https://t.co/VbjR74yjdU2017-10-9 03:29:06
Graham Matthews @WrestleRant
SAMI ZAYN HOW COULD YOU #HIAC https://t.co/BUq1ZQW5Ov2017-10-9 03:29:55
Virgil @TheRealVirgil
I’m going to need some of that Sami Zayn heat to cook up my meat sauce tonight #HIAc2017-10-9 03:29:57
Gabe Sapolsky @BookItGabe
Told you people I never would have broken up Steen and Generico2017-10-9 03:29:52
Rob Naylor @NINaylor
https://t.co/uvR7SulcYv2017-10-9 03:49:36
Liv Morgan, who was in NXT when both Superstars were there and had a front-row seat to their 2015 rivalry, summed up the opinions of many in the WWE Universe.
LIV Morgan 👅 @YaOnlyLivvOnce
Everything I know is a lie https://t.co/95SK1HvtmU2017-10-9 03:30:04
The Zayn turn absolutely needed to happen. Not only does it evolve the stories of The Underdog from the Underground and The Prizefighter, it gives the immensely talented performer something more meaningful to do on Tuesday nights, as opposed to the whole lot of nothing that has been keeping him not so busy during that time.
The Usos and New Day Tear the House Down
The New Day and The Usos brought their four-month rivalry to a fitting conclusion inside Hell in a Cell Sunday night with an epic encounter that saw the twin brothers become tag team champions for the fifth time.
In a match featuring several unforgettable and original spots, the moment in which Xavier Woods and Big E trapped one of the Usos in the corner of the cage, pinning him to the steel with a number of kendo sticks, stands out among them all, and Twitter was quick to point out its genius.
WWE Universe @WWEUniverse
The "penitentiary" tables have officially turned! #HIAC https://t.co/FTm4KHahrJ2017-10-9 00:21:49
kate. @makeitloud
WHY'D IT TAKE 20 YEARS FOR A KENDO STICK TRAP TO HAPPEN #HIAC2017-10-9 00:23:34
Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas
Very creative use of the kendo sticks.2017-10-9 00:22:12
WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc
New Day pins an Uso into the corner of the cell with kendo stick. Innovative, if nothing else. #HIAC2017-10-9 00:22:12
WrestleZone even suggested a way for Jey to escape his predicament.
WrestleZone.com @WRESTLEZONEcom
"Start chewing that, Jay." #HIAC #WZHIAC https://t.co/PHvQCf9WmR2017-10-9 00:22:40
By the time The Usos wrapped up the match and the titles, analysts such as Bleacher Report's Ryan Dilbert, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and Rolling Stone's Jason Solomon were praising the epic encounter fans had just witnessed.
Ryan Dilbert @ryandilbert
New Day rocks. The Usos rock. Another stellar showing. Tag team wrestling on fire. #HIAC https://t.co/Dey1PQhJ3g2017-10-9 00:33:58
Ryan Satin @ryansatin
What a brutal match! Gonna be hard for the next few matches to follow that Hell in a Cell tag match. #WWEHIAC2017-10-9 00:35:18
Sean Ross Sapp @SeanRossSapp
May be the match of the year in WWE for me so far. Incredible stuff from Usos and New Day2017-10-9 00:32:15
Jason Solomon @solomonster
Now THAT is how you do a Hell in a Cell match. That easily could have headlined this show. Excellent stuff from both teams. #HIAC2017-10-9 00:32:59
Podcasters The New Age Insiders summed up their feelings on the match through the most iconic talent judge of them all.
The New Age Insiders @NewAgeInsiders
If the entire PPV was just this Match I'd be cool with it #HIAC #TagTeamTitles https://t.co/vcEtX1l3Jr2017-10-9 00:30:23
Former ECW champion Taz and current NXT star Dakota Kai sang the praises of the bout, as well.
TAZ @OfficialTAZ
AWESOME stuff by New Day & @WWEUsos !! Loved it! #HIAC2017-10-9 00:34:48
Dakota ☁️ イーヴィー @DakotaKai_WWE
Gosh darn, this match 😍 #HIAC2017-10-9 00:24:55
On a night jam-packed with solid professional wrestling throughout, the tag teams exceeded even the loftiest of expectations and delivered what may be the main roster Match of the Year.
A Good Night to Be a Bad Guy
The internet wrestling community has a habit of singling out certain WWE Superstars as the company's hand-picked stars of the future. Two of them, WWE champion Jinder Mahal and new United States champion Baron Corbin, scored enormous victories Sunday night.
Having fun with those fans, Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter to mock the hyperbolic nature of the criticisms.
Bubba Ray Dudley @bullyray5150
Corbin wins... Mahal wins... Twitter goes... LOL. #HIAC https://t.co/f1mqLoJsTy2017-10-9 02:21:41
Proving once again that wrestling Twitter can be fun when wrestlers turn the fans' own absurdity against them.