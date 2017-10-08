Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergio Aguero, Rodrigo Moreno

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is reportedly wanted by AC Milan, who are planning an £80 million bid, while Pep Guardiola's side are said to have offered Valencia €35 million for Rodrigo Moreno last summer.

According to Ken Lawrence at The Sun, Milan were interested in signing Aguero in the summer but "postponed making a formal offer" after City's proposed move for Alexis Sanchez fell through.

However, City are set to return for Sanchez in January, with Milan prepared to test their resolve over Aguero.

The Argentinian has enjoyed a strong start to the season for City and his recent hot form is highlighted by WhoScored.com:

However, Aguero is set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing ribs in a car accident in Amsterdam.

Argentina team doctor Dr. Donato Villani has said he could be out for up to six weeks, per TyC Sports (via Sky Sports).

However, City have plenty of options in attack with Gabriel Jesus also having started the season strongly, as shown by Squawka:

The Premier League leaders also have Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling to call on, and competition for places in the City attack will be fierce should they also manage to land Sanchez.



Guardiola has shown previously he is not afraid to bench Aguero, seemingly preferring the work rate and industry of Jesus.

Those qualities are also big features of Sanchez's game, and if he does arrive from Arsenal, Aguero may well see his game time reduced.

Yet whether he would be willing to leave midway through the season to join a club that cannot offer Champions League football remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, City also tried to land Moreno in the summer but saw a "juicy" offer rejected by Valencia, per Super Deporte (via Sport Witness).

Valencia have started the season well at third in La Liga, six points behind leaders Barcelona after seven games played.

Moreno has also been adding to his reputation, scoring his first international goal in Spain's 3-0 win over Albania on Friday, per Opta:

City's interest in Moreno is fairly surprising as they already have David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne and spent big on Bernardo Silva in the summer to add to their already impressive attacking options.