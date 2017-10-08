Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mesut Ozil, Arda Turan

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Turkish titans Fenerbahce are reportedly targeting Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, whose contract at the club expires next summer. Meanwhile, the Gunners are said to be interested in a winter move for Barcelona's Arda Turan.

The Sunday Express (h/t Daily Star's Rhys Turrell) reported Ozil is a wanted man in Turkey's capital, and Fenerbahce could be in luck if murmurs that Arsenal are "ready to offload" their No. 10 prove to be true.

It's well-known Ozil's contract will be up at the end of this season, meaning his club face the prospect of losing him at that juncture for nothing or cashing in during the winter to make some of their £42.5 million investment back.

Manager Arsene Wenger might have in the past said that Ozil would sign a contract extension in north London—and there's a chance he still does—but ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown recently told BBC Radio 5 live Sport otherwise:

All signs appear to suggest both Ozil and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez will leave for greener pastures in 2018, and the superpowers of the Super Lig have in the past been tightly linked with Ozil, who is of Turkish descent and a practicing Muslim.

Premier League rivals Manchester United have also been associated with Ozil, per Turrell's report, but Chris Winterburn of Spanish newspaper Marca recently highlighted one major issue with those rumours:

It's also unlikely the Gunners would consider selling one of their star men to a domestic rival, even in their desperation to recoup funds, meaning the Red Devils could only look to agree a pre-contract ahead of a summer move.

Arsenal's loss would be a massive gain for Fener and a coup for the Super Lig even if Ozil has struggled to hit his best this season, and Gunners team-mate Alex Iwobi recently told The Sun's Mike McGrath what a loss the German would be should he leave:

“When they are fit they are unstoppable. They are both capable of changing a game — or a season.

“They have a big decision to make. But it would be a huge setback to lose them because from the stats you can see we do need them for their goals and assists.

“For a team like Arsenal, we need to be aiming for the top four and we need what they bring.”

If Ozil was to leave during the January transfer window, one of the chief candidates to replace the creative hole he left could be Barcelona fringe member Turan, who is still yet to feature under new club boss Ernesto Valverde.

Catalan daily Sport sourced a report from CNN in Turkey that said Turan is being lined up by the Gunners, although AFP's Kieran Canning referred to interest from his native land last month that could tear away his attention:

Former club Galatasaray would hold an ace over Arsenal in that Turan would be able to return to a familiar setting in Turkey and attempt to revive his best form at 30, having fallen far from his old standards since joining Barca in January 2016.

The midfielder doesn't fit the usual criteria of Wenger targets considering Turan turns 31 in January, but despite the Arsenal chief's distaste for midseason business, he may find himself somewhat desperate for new faces if Ozil leaves.