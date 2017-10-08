Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Contract, Faouzi Ghoulam Rumours

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has said a new contract for Eden Hazard could end talk of a potential switch to Real Madrid, as the Belgium international contemplates his future.

Speaking to The Transfer Window podcast (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star), Terreur proclaimed he believes the attacker enjoys the quiet life in London and could see out his career at Stamford Bridge if he pens a new deal.



Terreur said:

"For him, this summer (2018) will be a now-or-never as he becomes 27. If they come for him it's choosing between Chelsea and Real for the rest of his career. We'll see what happens if he signs that contract in the coming weeks or months.

[...]

"He's very happy in London, in Cobham. He doesn't like the limelight. His kids speak better English than him so that's important to him, to his family life. That will play an important role too if he ever moves to Real Madrid."

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

The microscope burns brightly at Los Blancos, and Hazard might find his environment uncomfortable compared to life in the English capital.

However, a new deal would not completely discount a switch to Spain later on in his career, but he would be past his prime if he ties himself to Chelsea soon.

The 26-year-old was the star performer as Chelsea shocked the Premier League in coach Antonio Conte's first season in charge, sweeping to the title at the Italian's first attempt.

Hazard scored 16 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League last term, according to WhoScored.com, once again placing his name at the top table of European talent.

The Blues need to retain their biggest superstar if they have aspirations of winning the UEFA Champions League once more, and handing Hazard a new contract will be viewed as a statement of intent.

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

In other Blues news, Chelsea are reportedly targeting Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam, with Manchester City and Liverpool also in the hunt.

Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star) reported Conte could move for the left-back, who has failed to agree new terms at his club. Chelsea have been frustrated during their attempts to recruit Juventus star Alex Sandro and could now turn their attentions elsewhere. The report claims the Naples giants would prefer to find a buyer in January, rather than let the Algerian walk on a free next summer.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of Serie A's most effective attacking full-backs, creating 57 chances in 29 league appearances last term, according to Squawka.

Here is the player in action:

Ghoulam would fit Conte's system like a glove, and his availability would outstrip the effort it has taken to tempt Juve to part with Sandro.

There are still questions to ask of Chelsea's squad depth, and they remain short of numbers across the board, despite a formidable starting XI.

Ghoulam has impressed during his spell at Napoli, and he is ready for the step up to one of Europe's elite sides.