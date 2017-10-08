Manchester United Transfer News: David Moyes Comments, Antoine Griezmann Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has revealed he tried to sign Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas when he took the reins from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, the former Everton boss defended his season in charge at Old Trafford, and said it was difficult to sign the players he wanted after chief executive David Gill was replaced by Ed Woodward.

Moyes said:

"So it was always going to take time. Yes, I took over the champions, but clubs like Chelsea and Man City spent huge amounts of that money that summer in a bid to overtake us."

"And it was difficult for me to go into Old Trafford and rip up the team that had just ran away with the title."

"Having said that, things would have been a lot different if we had landed our main transfer targets."

"We were in for Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas. They were genuine targets, but for one ­reason or another we didn’t get them over the line. Getting them would have been the perfect start in terms of reshaping the squad I ­inherited."

Moyes failed spectacularly at the Theatre of Dreams, as his short period in charge developed into a nightmare for United fans.

Per Mullock, the Scotsman spent only £65 million on Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata during his tenure, and both talents have flourished since manager Jose Mourinho took charge after Louis van Gaal's exit.

Bale signed for Real Madrid in 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur, and Fabregas was plying his trade at Barcelona when United targeted his services.

Moyes made few tangible changes to the squad as Ferguson retired, but the team became tactically inept, quickly losing their confidence.

Any manager would have struggled succeeding one of the legends of football, but Moyes did not show enough with an experienced set of players at his disposal.

In other United news, Arsenal will contest the signature of Antoine Griezmann if the Atletico Madrid player comes on to the market.

El Gol Digital (h/t Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News) reported United could target Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala, allowing the Gunners the opportunity to sign the France international.

Griezmann is a close friend of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, and the Gunner has said he wants his countryman to arrive in north London, per Match of the Day magazine (h/t Goal's Chris Wheatley):

Dybala and Griezmann are similar players, but the Atleti star is further along his development curve in terms of his ability and productivity.

Griezmann also has an excellent relationship with United's Paul Pogba that could prove crucial when he's making a call about his long-term future.

Both players would dovetail with Romelu Lukaku, creating one of the deadliest attacks in Europe as the Red Devils chase silverware on all fronts.