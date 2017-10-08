Chicago Marathon 2017: USA's Galen Rupp, Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba Win Titles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The United States' Galen Rupp won the men's race at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday morning, while Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba claimed the women's title.

Rupp's win ended a 14-year drought for American men at the event, per Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated:



You can see the men's top 10 below:

1. Rupp, Galen (USA): 2:09:20

2. Kirui, Abel (KEN): 2:09:48

3. Kipyego, Bernard (KEN): 2:10:23

4. Lemma, Sisay (ETH): 2:11:01

5. Sambu, Stephen (KEN): 2:11:07

6. Matsumura, Kohei (JPN): 2:11:46

7. Chebii, Ezekiel (KEN): 2:12:12

8. Tadese, Zersenay (ERI): 2:12:19

9. Derrick, Chris (USA): 2:12:50

10. Shelley, Michael (AUS): 2:12:52

Chavez also shared a picture of Dibaba crossing the finish line:

American runner Jordan Hasay finished in third among the women and made a bit of history in the process, per Chavez:

The women's top 10 is below:

1. Dibaba, Tirunesh (ETH): 2:18:31

2. Kosgei, Brigid (KEN): 2:20:22

3. Hasay, Jordan (USA): 2:20:57

4. Perez, Madai (MEX): 2:24:44

5. Kipketer, Valentine (KEN): 2:28:05

6. Weightman, Lisa (AUS): 2:28:45

7. Krifchin, Maegan (USA): 2:33:46

8. Gray, Alia (USA): 2:34:25

9. Ward, Taylor (USA): 2:35:27

10. Wade, Becky (USA): 2:35:46

Rupp's historic victory was the latest accomplishment in his decorated career. The three-time Olympian claimed a bronze medal in the marathon at the 2016 Rio Games and a silver medal in the 10,000-meter race at the 2012 London Games, which made him the first American man to medal in that event since 1964, per Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune.

He also finished second in April's Boston Marathon.

Kirui, the race's defending champion, and Lemma were bunched in a three-man pack with Rupp before the American pulled away from the pair down the stretch. Rupp told Chavez after the race:

"I hadn't really planned out when I was going to go but I definitely wanted to wait until 20 to 22 miles. The longer the better. I made the mistake in the past of going out a little too hard too soon and you still have a long ways to go for several miles. I really wanted to wait. I kind of felt a little gap pulling away and at that point you just got to put the hammer down and drive to the finish. That was my plan."

That plan worked out to perfection. And Sunday's result was especially meaningful for Rupp, whose father grew up in Chicago, per Rachel Lutz of Olympic Talk.

"To have a race like this where it all comes together, and to win in a city that means so much to me...it's just a great day," he added.