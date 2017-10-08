49ers Rumors: Carlos Hyde, San Francisco Discussing Contract Extension

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have begun discussing a contract extension with running back Carlos Hyde, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Per that report, "sources said new general manager John Lynch, who did not draft Hyde but thinks highly of his ability, would like to extend his contract and has been making attempts to do as much."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.