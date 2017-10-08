    49ers Rumors: Carlos Hyde, San Francisco Discussing Contract Extension

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2017

    GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 01: Carlos Hyde #28 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have begun discussing a contract extension with running back Carlos Hyde, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. 

    Per that report, "sources said new general manager John Lynch, who did not draft Hyde but thinks highly of his ability, would like to extend his contract and has been making attempts to do as much."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Kaepernick Was Interested in Titans Opening

      Jason La Canfora
      via CBSSports.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Bolts' 1st-Rd. WR Williams Debuting Week 6

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Derek Carr (Back) Not Expected to Play

      Mike Florio
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reports: Titans Preparing to Start Matt Cassel

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk