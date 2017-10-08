Barcelona Transfer News: Anthony Martial Linked in Latest Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to move for Manchester United starlet Anthony Martial.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), the Blaugrana view the forward as an "ambitious goal" at this point. The report suggested Barcelona have been encouraged in any potential pursuit due to the reluctance shown by United boss Jose Mourinho to hand Martial starting chances.

The piece also stated that Barcelona have become "very attentive" to the Frenchman's position at Old Trafford.

Per Eaves, Mundo Deportivo don't detail any suggestions of an impending bid from Barcelona or any discussions with the player's representatives, suggesting the interest from the La Liga leaders is in the nascent stages.

Here's a look at the front page of the newspaper that carried the story, per Sport Witness:

Martial arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 in a deal that prompted many eyebrows to be raised. Per BBC Sport, the overall value of the transfer could reach £58 million.

Just 19 when he arrived in the Premier League, the Frenchman was fantastic in his debut campaign under Louis van Gaal, netting 11 goals in the top flight. But in Mourinho's first season in charge, the youngster found it tough to earn regular starts and his star faded somewhat.

While he's only made one Premier League start in the current campaign, there have been encouraging signs from Martial so far in 2017-18. As relayed by sports journalist Kristan Heneage, when he's been on the field, he's made a positive impression:

Given the progress he's made, it would be a massive surprise if United were considering selling the youngster at this point.

He's an exhilarating footballer when he's at full flight, typically at his best when utilised in an advanced role on the left flank. Martial can burst past players with his searing pace, possesses incredible close control, and when he gets in front of goal, he's a composed finisher.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Still, despite his obvious quality and productivity, Mourinho continues to rotate the Frenchman in and out of the team, as Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted recently:

There are definite similarities to Martial's skill set and that of Neymar, who left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee in the summer. But the former has a long way to go before he reaches the standard of the latter.

The potential is there, though, and if Martial does get frustrated at being used as a fringe player at Old Trafford, you can see why Barcelona would want him.

But it's easy to forget just how young Martial is, and while there is a clamour to see him on the field as frequently as possible, Mourinho appears to be managing the youngster's minutes with a long season in mind. Late in the campaign, the Red Devils may see the benefit of that approach.