Arsenal Transfer News: Anthony Martial to Replace Alexis Sanchez, Latest Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly plotting an ambitious swoop for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial next summer as they look to replace Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez's contract is up at the end of the season, and he looks poised to leave the Emirates Stadium as a result. The Chilean's departure would leave a major void in the final third for the Gunners, and according to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, Arsenal want Martial to fill it.

"The Manchester United forward, 21, has been largely limited to appearances from the substitutes' bench under Jose Mourinho and rarely gets a chance to play through the middle," said Hopkinson. "That has given Wenger a belief that Martial might be open to a switch south and he will make his move if he is encouraged to do so."

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Martial joined United in 2015 and excelled in his first season at Old Trafford. Since Jose Mourinho took over the club, the Frenchman has had mixed fortunes.

Last term he was often left on the fringes of the first team, although this season there have been better signs from the former Monaco man. Per OptaJean, he's been so incisive in the final third:

Indeed, Martial's improved form saw him earn United's Player of the Month award for September, too:

While there are clear stylistic differences between Martial and Sanchez, the United man is most comfortable on the left flank when he has freedom to roam.

It's in that type of role where Sanchez has been so effective for the Gunners down the years. The Chilean has been a model of consistency in his three full seasons at the Emirates Stadium, offering Arsenal dynamism, pace and inventiveness.

Crucially, Sanchez has grown into one of the most productive operators in world football. Per Squawka Football, last season he was such a difficult player for opposition defences to handle:

Still, it appears this campaign will be his last in north London, with Sanchez free to talk with potential suitors from January and potentially leave Arsenal for nothing in the summer.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Manchester City had an agreement in principle with Sanchez on the final day of the summer transfer window, but Arsenal were unable to find a replacement, meaning the £60 million deal didn't go through.

Simon Jones and Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline reported that City will return with a £20 million offer in January, though Arsenal are not expected to sell. Per Ed Malyon of The Independent, the situation is far from ideal for the Gunners:

In the summer, the prospect of Martial moving on may not have been too outlandish given his struggles to maintain a first-team spot under Mourinho. But it appears he's taken his game on a level in 2017-18 and United will not want to entertain any offers for him, especially from a potential title rival like Arsenal.

The Gunners will obviously need to spend big if they are going replace Sanchez properly, but given the Red Devils agreed a deal two years ago worth a potential £58 million with Monaco to get Martial, it would take an extraordinary sum of money to make United consider a sale.