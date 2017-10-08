Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on David De Gea, Ivan Perisic

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer.

According to Le10 Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Ligue 1 giants want to bolster their squad with the signing of an elite goalkeeper. The report suggested Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak was a target in the summer and remains so, while De Gea is another stopper on their agenda.

"According to Le10 Sport, Antero Henrique, the Ligue 1 runners up's director of football, has already asked Jorge Mendes about the Spain international's availability, who has apparently said there could be room for a deal at the end of the season," added Coast.

As noted in the report, Oblak has a release clause totalling €100 million (£90 million) in his current contract with Atletico. De Gea would potentially cost a similar amount if he were to move on, according to the report.

Here's a look at how the story was covered, per Sport Witness:

Though United would not want to part with the Premier League's best goalkeeper, PSG showed in the summer just gone that they are serious players in the transfer market, spending a world-record fee to sign Neymar from Barcelona and then bringing in Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, too.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As things stand, one of the few weak areas of their squad is between the sticks, with neither Alphonse Areola nor Kevin Trapp considered world-class options. Journalist Liam Canning recently suggested De Gea is:

Per the report, the Spain international will only have one year remaining on his United contract by the time next summer rolls around, although there is an option to extend his term by another season. According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Red Devils want to negotiate a new contract with De Gea, as Real Madrid continue to show interest.

With a free-spending PSG side now said to be in the frame for the 26-year-old, there may be a renewed sense of urgency in getting fresh terms wrapped up.

United to Return for Ivan Perisic

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Having missed out on landing him in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal), Manchester United will reportedly return for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic in 2018.

According to the report, the Croatian winger will have a release clause of £54 million become active in his contract at the end of the current season. As noted by BBC Sport, the 28-year-old was linked with a possible £48 million switch to Old Trafford in the previous window, although a deal failed to materialise.

Following a summer of persistent speculation, Perisic signed a new deal until 2022 at the San Siro; according to Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio, "there was no need to insert any kind of release clause" in the deal, per Mediaset (h/t Ben Gladwell of ESPN FC).

Per OptaPaolo, Perisic has been in wonderful form on the left flank for Inter so far this year:

Had he moved to United in the summer, the Croatian would have brought something different to Old Trafford. Perisic is direct, energetic and technically gifted, making him a constant nuisance for opposition full-backs.

United may have missed their chance to secure him, though. Regardless of whether Perisic has a trigger amount in his contract or not, given his age, the Red Devils will surely feel they can find better value elsewhere to improve their options on the flanks.