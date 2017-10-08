Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho, Lukasz Teodorczyk

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly made it clear to Barcelona already that there's no way they will entertain any offers for Philippe Coutinho in January.

The Blaugrana made a sustained effort to secure the Brazilian in the summer, with Coutinho lodging a transfer request in an attempt to get the move. However, the Reds stood firm despite a reported offer of around £114 million for the midfielder.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, there's been no movement from Liverpool's point of view, with the Merseyside club set to "get tough" with the La Liga side.

"Reports in Spain claim that Barcelona are preparing to test Liverpool's resolve again when the transfer window opens in the New Year," he said. "And that Coutinho is once again ready to make his discontent clear after staying in touch with officials of the La Liga club. But Liverpool are adamant that they will not crumble."

Despite his apparent discontent over the summer, Coutinho has returned to the Liverpool team and impressed. As noted by Squawka Football, the Brazilian is such a dangerous player in the final third:

That ability to conjure a moment of genius on the field is what made Barcelona so keen to secure the player in the summer.

Indeed, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum recently commented on how intent Coutinho was on making the transfer:

Coutinho is such an elegant operator. His bustling style, close control and ability to change pace makes him so difficult for defenders to get near. Factor in that explosive shooting quality and the 25-year-old is one of the most exciting and effective attacking midfielders around.

With Andres Iniesta in the twilight of his career, it shouldn't be a shock that Barca are targeting that type of player. However, it appears they will have to wait a little longer yet if they're going to secure Coutinho.

Lukasz Teodorczyk Linked

MB Media/Getty Images

According to the Sunday Mirror, West Ham United are ready to compete with Liverpool for the signing of Anderlecht forward Lukasz Teodorczyk.

The piece noted the Reds wanted to sign the Polish international during the summer, but a deal couldn't be done.

Teodorczyk would reportedly only cost £7 million, with Anderlecht more open to a sale having disappointed in the Champions League, and that figure is said to have attracted a number of clubs to his signature, including West Ham and Celtic.

The 26-year-old has been exceptional at the point of his side's attack, finding the net frequently last term:

Liverpool potentially chasing the striker would make sense. Though manager Jurgen Klopp has so much attacking quality at his disposal, at times the Reds would benefit from a fixed focal point; Roberto Firmino leads the line brilliantly in the main, although there are occasions when a more direct approach may benefit Liverpool.

Teodorczyk would potentially provide that alternative, as he is powerful, technically strong and intelligent in his movement around the penalty area. For a fee of £7 million in what is a hugely inflated transfer market, he would represent remarkable value.