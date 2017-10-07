    Ole Miss Creates Head Coach Job Posting After 2-3 Start

    Alec Nathan
October 7, 2017

    A Ole Miss’ player's helmet sits near the 50 yard line on Kyle Field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    It may simply be a coincidence, but the Ole Miss Rebels posted an official job listing for a new full-time head football coach on Saturday hours after the team suffered a 44-23 defeat at the hands of the No. 12 Auburn Tigers.

    The Rebels are now 2-3 under interim head coach Matt Luke—who was tabbed to lead the program after Hugh Freeze resigned in July.

    The listing reads as one would expect, with the school noting "the selected candidate will organize and direct all aspects of the NCAA Division I Football program."

    However, it's hard to ignore the work schedule, which is listed as "Monday -- Friday (some evenings and week-ends)."

    Presumably the incoming candidate won't ask for Saturdays off.

    In the meantime, Luke will attempt to get the Rebels back on track Oct. 14 when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

