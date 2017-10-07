Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Warning, Yuri Alberto Rumours

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said Jack Wilshere's future at the Gunners will be in doubt if he cannot maintain his fitness.

Speaking to beIN Sports (h/t Metro), Wenger admitted the England international must avoid injury and play more football if he's to earn a new deal when his contract expires next summer.

Wenger explained:

"Jack Wilshere struggled historically with repeated injuries and nobody would question his talent, nobody would his exceptional ability to beat people with the ball.

"But in this job you need first [overall] health.

[...]

"That is what is at stake for Jack Wilshere—keep healthy, compete, if he can play from now until December at the top level he will be back.

"If there's other setbacks, then it will be more difficult for him."

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The 25-year-old is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season but impressed during two outings in the UEFA Europa League.

At his best, Wilshere is a mercurial and influential figure in midfield, but it will be difficult for Wenger to trust the player with his catastrophic injury record, particularly after he failed to shine on loan at Bournemouth last season.

Wilshere was once rated as one of the top young players in Europe, but his career has plummeted due to a mix of bad luck and poor performances.

The player was expected to be a mainstay in Wenger's team for many years, but his injuries and form are now his defining features.

Wilshere needs a fresh start, and as his deal ends in the summer, he will be an attractive option for many teams prepared to gamble on his wages.

If the player remains at Arsenal, he will stay rooted to the bench, especially when the pressure is heavy on Wenger's shoulders to deliver UEFA Champions League football once more.

In other Gunners news, Wenger will trade blows with Manchester United as the two teams chase Brazilian starlet Yuri Alberto.

Charles Watts of Football.London reported the Premier League giants want the 16-year-old, who is rated at £36.5 million. The attacker has bagged 51 goals in 35 games for Santos at youth level, triggering a scramble for his signature.

Alberto has spoken of his pride as two of the top teams in the world battle for him:

"It's marvellous to know that people are following my progress from so far away. I heard talk of great clubs observing me and without doubt it is my dream one day to find success abroad."

"However, I am only 16 years old and have a journey to complete at Santos first. I want to be called up to the full team, score loads of goals and win the title."

"Europe will eventually be the result of good work rather than the target in itself."

Here is the youngster in action:

At such a young age, it is near impossible to tell whether he can live up to the lofty expectations his rumoured price tag would bring, but his production at youth level earmarks Alberto as a talent to watch at the very least.