Marouane Fellaini Suffers Knee Injury vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini suffered a knee injury during Belgium's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.

The former Everton man appeared to fall victim to dreadful pitch conditions. Per Kristof Terreur of HLN, the knock was to his left knee.

News of the injury will not sit well with United fans, as Fellaini missed training earlier in the week with a knock he was already carrying. Belgium have already qualified for the World Cup, adding further insult to injury.

Under manager Jose Mourinho, Fellaini is easily playing the best football of his career at Old Trafford. The bruising midfielder plays a crucial role ahead of the defence, breaking up attacks and disrupting opponents as much as possible.

United's first match after the international break will be the rivalry game against Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether Fellaini will be fit to feature in that clash.