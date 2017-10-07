    Marouane Fellaini Suffers Knee Injury vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    (L-R) Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Marouane Fellaini of Belgiumduring the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying match between Belgium and Bosnie Herzegowina on October 07, 2016 at the Koning Boudewijn stadium in Brussels, Belgium.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini suffered a knee injury during Belgium's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.

    The former Everton man appeared to fall victim to dreadful pitch conditions. Per Kristof Terreur of HLN, the knock was to his left knee.

    News of the injury will not sit well with United fans, as Fellaini missed training earlier in the week with a knock he was already carrying. Belgium have already qualified for the World Cup, adding further insult to injury.

    Under manager Jose Mourinho, Fellaini is easily playing the best football of his career at Old Trafford. The bruising midfielder plays a crucial role ahead of the defence, breaking up attacks and disrupting opponents as much as possible.

    United's first match after the international break will be the rivalry game against Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether Fellaini will be fit to feature in that clash.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Sergio Ramos Signs Real Madrid Extension

      Adapted by Chris Winterburn
      via MARCA in English
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Clinton Njie Just Can't Stop Scoring

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      Belgium (National Football) logo
      Belgium (National Football)

      Meunier Strolls in to Give Belgium the Lead

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Real Madrid Will Make Signings...If Zidane Wants Them or Not

      Sport EN
      via sport