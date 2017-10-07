Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Fabinho and Sergio Aguero

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to rival Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Monaco star Fabinho.

According to Le10 Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the versatile Brazilian is valued at around €75 million (£67 million) by his current club, where he has developed into a crucial figure in the middle of the field.

While PSG were strongly linked with the 23-year-old, it's suggested City boss Pep Guardiola is a "big fan" of Fabinho.

Journalist Shane Burns noted the source's positive track record when discussing this type of transfer business in the past:

If he was to move from the principality club to the Etihad Stadium, the Monaco man would be following a path frequently walked. After all, City moved to secure Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy from the Ligue 1 winners in the summer.

While the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe also moved elsewhere in the window, Monaco were able to keep hold of Fabinho. And though he may not be as dynamic as Mbappe or as skilful as Silva, arguably he is the key part of this Monaco side, as he knits the team together.

Squawka Football summed up the multifaceted presence he brings to his team:

For City, he'd be a sensible target. Fernandinho is still an excellent holding midfielder, though there aren't other natural options in this squad available to Guardiola to step into that role. Fabinho, who is aggressive, intelligent and combative, would be ideal for City and well suited to the Premier League.

But given how ruthless they were in the summer in terms of their business, bringing in Mbappe and signing Neymar for a world-record fee, PSG will surely provide a fierce rival in the pursuit of the player.

Sergio Aguero Doubts

According to Simon Jones and Amitai Winehouse of the MailOnline, City will bid £20 million for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez in the January window, potentially casting doubts over Sergio Aguero's position at the club.

"Sanchez has been a long-term target for City manager Pep Guardiola, who wants to bolster his stunning forward line," it's suggested. "His arrival would raise questions over Aguero's place in the squad—and it was understood that Guardiola was willing to let the 29-year-old leave."

Jones and Winehouse added that AC Milan are keeping an eye on developments at the Etihad Stadium and may make a move for Aguero in the winter.

Aguero is currently sidelined with a rib injury. He was in sensational form prior to that, as noted by BBC's Match of the Day:

City have been awesome in the final third this season, as Guardiola has utilised the incredible attacking talent at his disposal to great effect. The prospect of Sanchez being added to this squad is not something the rest of the Premier League would be keen to see.

Even so, City will surely want to keep Aguero around for as long as possible, as he's still one of the most natural goalscorers in the game. While City have so many dynamic young forwards on their books at the moment, those natural instincts in the penalty area should be cherished for as long as possible.