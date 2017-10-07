Manchester United Transfer News: Marouane Fellaini and Dean Henderson Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United believe they are winning the race to get Marouane Fellaini to sign a new deal to remain at the club.

Sean Kearns of Metro reported the Red Devils are "increasingly confident" the Belgium international will pledge his long-term future to manager Jose Mourinho. The player is out of contract next summer and can negotiate with foreign teams in January.

According to Daniel Cutts of The Sun, Fellaini will be hoping to increase his current wages of £130,000 per week, with Turkish giants Galatasaray interested in tempting the Belgian to the Super Lig, per Ajansspor.

Per Cutts, an Old Trafford source said: "There is a fear that Marouane will only stay here with a major pay increase. He is on good money already, but feels he has a worth. They are in a difficult spot with him out of contract next summer."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Fellaini is experiencing a golden period at the Theatre of Dreams under Mourinho, and he appears a different player after the exit of former boss Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho has been extremely complimentary of the midfielder in recent months and has trusted him during Paul Pogba's recent absence through injury.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho said:

"I think only a strong character would resist the difficulties here. Because he had some difficult times where people didn't recognise his qualities where probably other managers didn't like so much the qualities that he has, so you have to be a strong character."

"He's a fighter, a guy with lots of pride, I'm really pleased I helped him to reach this and to change the perception the fans have now, I'm really happy for him."

The 29-year-old has scored four goals in seven Premier League and UEFA Champions League games this season, according to WhoScored.com, but a fresh injury could hamper his immediate involvement.

Per Alex Harris of the Daily Star, Fellaini was taken off in Belgium's World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday with a potential left knee injury, threatening his participation against Liverpool on Oct. 14.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In other United news, Arsenal are targeting Red Devils goalkeeping starlet Dean Henderson, as they try to lure the rising talent.

According to The Sun (h/t Metro), the Gunners will move for the 20-year-old if he fails to agree new terms at Old Trafford. Henderson is out of contract in the summer and is currently gaining experience on loan at Shrewsbury Town. Arsenal would still be required to pay a compensation fee if Henderson's deal does expire, but United are said to want to retain the stopper's services.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Shrews manager Paul Hurst has been hugely complimentary of the youngster. Per United's official website, he said:

"He's a keeper with a big future in front of him and he will be looking to take this opportunity to really kick on and progress his career.

"He kicks the ball extremely well. He's probably one of the most confident characters I have met, he will come for crosses and he likes to be proactive in terms of his approach to his goalkeeping.

"He did well at Grimsby last season after I'd left and he got himself in the team. We think he's got a big future and hopefully he can show that with us."

Andrew Halseid-Budd/Getty Images

The news of Fellaini's injury will be painful to Mourinho as he waits for Pogba to once again regain match fitness.

However, Ander Herrera has waited patiently for a chance this term having sat on the bench since pre-season. Herrera was sensational as United won the UEFA Europa League and the league cup last season.

The presence of Nemanja Matic could see Herrera feature in a more advanced position as he supports United's marauding attacking unit.