Dante Exum Reportedly Could Miss Significant Time with Shoulder Injury

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Utah Jazz point guard Dante Exum may be sidelined for a "significant amount of time" after suffering a shoulder injury Friday night during the team's 112-101 preseason win over the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

On Saturday, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reported Exum separated his left shoulder, which also suffered ligament damage, leaving the guard without a timetable for his return.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the injury was serious enough that Exum could miss the entire season.

"We can speculate it wasn't good," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder told reporters after the game. "We know it's his left shoulder obviously, and they've taken him to get some imaging to figure out exactly the extent of the injury. Nothing specific as we speak. Hopefully we'll find out soon."

Exum, the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 22-year-old Melbourne native previously missed the entire 2015-16 season after suffering a torn ACL during action with the Australia national team.

He's been expected to serve as the chief reserve behind starting point guard Ricky Rubio. That role could now go to Raul Neto, but he's also missed action during the preseason with a quad injury.

First-round rookie Donovan Mitchell could see more time running the offense with the second unit if both Exum and Neto remain unavailable.