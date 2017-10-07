Manuel Neuer Says He Could Be Out 6 Months With Foot Injury

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manuel Neuer has admitted he could be out for up to six months as he heals from a broken foot.

The Germany international and Bayern Munich goalkeeper told FCBayern.tv (h/t beIN Sports) how much work is ahead of him in his recovery.

Neuer described what awaits him as he bids to get back to 100 percent: "The wound has to stay clean and heal by itself. Then the healing within the foot takes place. That can even take half a year."

Martin Meissner/Associated Press/Associated Press

The goalkeeper has been out since April after picking up the injury during the defeat to Real Madrid in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

At least Germany's best goalkeeper is expected to be available for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, per the beIN Sports report. Die Mannschaft have already qualified for next summer's tournament in Russia, and the holders will need Neuer's height, command of the box and quality on the ball.

Few, if any, goalkeeper can match Neuer's ability to play out from the back. As the Bundesliga's official website noted, Neuer "has perfected the art of both preventing opposition attacks and initiating his side's own efforts. Converting a goalkeeper into an outfield player in this fashion, then, is not a defensive move."

TF-Images/Getty Images

He has been missed at club level, with Bayern struggling to maintain their strong form both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League with Sven Ulreich between the posts. The Munich club has conceded seven times in the German top flight and three times in the Champions League and are trailing in both competitions.

Yet Bayern's attempts to regroup will have to come without the man who expertly underpins their defensive resilience and intricate passing game.